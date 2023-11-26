India vs Australia, Thiruvananthapuram weather update: Will rain frustrate IND as hosts look to strengthen series lead?

Team India will face Australia in the second T20I of the five-match series against Australia in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday. The side took a 1-0 lead in the series earlier this week; the first T20I marked India's return to action after a heartbreaking defeat to the Aussies in the final of the ODI World Cup last week. Suryakumar Yadav, part of the playing XI in the final, led the Indian team in the opening T20I and produced a match-winning knock (80 off 42 balls), steering India to a record 209-run chase. Covers at Greenfield Stadium during India's World Cup warm-up match against Netherlands(BCCI)

However, as the two sides prepare for the second match of the series in Kerala's capital city, weather troubles remain in the backdrop. Rain is expected on Sunday but will it play spoilsport in the match? Let's take a look.

According to weather forecasting website AccuWeather, showers are expected in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday. However, only a brief spell of rain is forecasted – at 2PM IST – which is likely to end within an hour. While the weather will largely remain cloudy throughout the day, skies are expected to be mostly clear during the night. As such, rain is not likely to force delays during the match, which starts at 7PM IST (toss takes place a half-an-hour before the start).

Earlier, the Indian team made a strong start to the bilateral series against Australia despite conceding 208 on the board after opting to bowl. Josh Inglis scored a century (110 off 55 balls), and smashed the Indian bowlers all around the park; however, even as dew didn't arrive, contrary to Suryakumar's expectations, India eventually reached the target in a thrilling chase in Visakhapatnam.

After Suryakumar and Ishan Kishan (58) took India close to win, Rinku Singh landed the knock-out punch on Australia with a brilliant cameo of an unbeaten 22 to take India to victory.

The third match of the T20I series will be played on November 28 in Guwahati before both teams move to Raipur for the fourth on December 1. The fifth and final match will take place on December 3 in Bengaluru.