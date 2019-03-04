India vs Australia: This former India player helped Adam Zampa dismiss Virat Kohli

Australia’s leg-spinner Adam Zampa has got the better of Virat Kohli on two occasions on their ongoing tour of India. In the first ODI, Kohli misjudged a delivery from Zampa and was out LBW. The leg-spinner told cricket.com.au that he has been practising with former India player and spin coach Sridharan Sriram and how a new style of bowling helped him get the wicket of Virat Kohli in the first ODI.

“Sri has got the experience here and the knowledge. In Australia I tend to bowl a little bit more top-spinners and wrong’uns whereas here I’m probably a bit more out the front, a bit of side spin. Sliders with a little bit of leg-spin, I’m finding in the nets it worked. And I got a wicket like that the other night in the first game – Kohli was the one that went straight on,” said Zampa.

Australia were able to post just 235 runs in the first ODI against India which did not prove enough for the team. Australia’s leg-spinner Adam Zampa has said that defending more runs will be good for the team and bowlers.

“235 on any ground in ODI cricket is not enough. But in saying that, we fought hard during the game. We have spoken about just improving, defending a higher total would probably be good for us,” Adam Zampa told reporters.

Zampa was the pick of the bowlers in the first ODI of the five-match series as the spinner picked up two priced scalps of Virat Kohli and Ambati Rayudu.

“Ball is coming out of my hands nicely, I have tried to adapt to the conditions. In my last tour I was under-prepared and getting used to the conditions has been good for me this time around,” Zampa said.

(With inputs from agencies)

First Published: Mar 04, 2019 18:04 IST