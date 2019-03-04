Ashish Nehra identifies India’s ‘biggest asset’ at upcoming 2019 World Cup

The form of Mohammed Shami with the white ball has been quite a revelation for the Indian team in the recent past. The fast bowler was brilliant in the Test series against Australia and translated this form with the white ball. After his heroics in the first ODI, he drew praise from his Indian captain who hailed his fitness for the recent surge.

Former Indian pacer, Ashish Nehra thus believes that Shami can be India’s biggest asset in the World Cup and with the form he is in at the moment, can be Kohli’s go-to bowler at the event.

ALSO READ: Pushing Virat Kohli to number 4 would be ‘silly’, believes Ajit Agarkar

“Mohammed Shami has been really impressive, not just in this series and today’s game but for the last year and year-and-half. From South Africa tour I would say. Test cricket, he bowled really well. Bowled long spells. His fitness has been really really impressive,” Nehra was quoted as saying by CricketNext.

“He is going to be a big asset for India,” he further added.

In the Hyderabad ODI against Australia, the fast-bowler ended with figures of 2/42 in 10 overs which included the prized scalp of Glenn Maxwell.

Kohli pointed this out in the post-match presser and said that he has never seen his fast bowler fitter in his career.

“I have never seen him (Shami) so lean. Got Maxi out with a beautiful ball. I haven’t seen him so hungrier. Heading into the World Cup, it’s a great sign for India,” Kohli said after the match.

First Published: Mar 04, 2019 08:57 IST