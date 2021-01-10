India vs Australia: Tim Paine fined for breaching ICC Code of Conduct
Australian Test captain Tim Paine has been found guilty of breaching the Level-1 of the ICC Code of Conduct on Day 3 of ongoing third Test against India at the Sydney Cricket Ground. He has been fined 15 percent of his match fee for this offence.
According to a statement released by the International Cricket Council on Sunday, Paine was found to have breached Article 2.8 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to “showing dissent at an umpire’s decision during an International Match.”
The release further stated that one demerit point has been added to Paine’s disciplinary record. It was his first offence in a 24-month period.
The incident occurred in the 56th over of India’s first innings on Saturday when Paine criticized the umpire’s decision following an unsuccessful DRS review against Cheteshwar Pujara.
Paine admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by David Boon of the ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees and ratified by the ICC Cricket Operations department as per the COVID-19 interim playing regulations.
There was no need for a formal hearing.
On-field umpires Paul Reiffel and Paul Wilson, third umpire Bruce Oxenford and fourth official Claire Polosak levelled the charge.
Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player’s match fee, and one or two demerit points.
India's fate in Sydney now hinges heavily on its overnight batsmen, Cheteshwar Pujara and captain Ajinkya Rahane. They will restart proceedings on Monday, a delicious prospect where India need a further 309 runs in 97 overs
Play was stopped minutes before tea on Day 4 after fast bowler Mohammed Siraj, fielding on the boundary, became the target of abuse again by some in the crowd.
