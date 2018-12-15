India vs Australia: ‘Unbelievable’ - Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane earn high praise from former AUS skipper

Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane were the top performers for India as they lead the fightback for the visitors on Day 2 of the second Test match against Australia in Perth on Saturday.

With India losing both of their openers early, it was the partnership between skipper Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara that steadied the innings. With Pujara losing his wicket for 24, Rahane joined Kohli out in the middle and at stumps, Kohli and Rahane remained unbeaten on 82 and 51 respectively with the visitors posting 172/3.

Former Australia skipper Michael Clarke was quite impressed with how the duo batted on Day 2 and he expressed his feelings on Twitter where he lauded Kohli and Rahane for their batting effort.

“High praise for the fight that India have shown today after being 2 wickets for 8 runs. @imVkohli unbelievable! @ajinkyarahane88 exceptional! 🏏👏🏻,” Clarke wrote on Twitter after the end of Day 2.

High praise for the fight that India have shown today after being 2 wickets for 8 runs. @imVkohli unbelievable! @ajinkyarahane88 exceptional! 🏏👏🏻 — Michael Clarke (@MClarke23) December 15, 2018

Dean Jones also joined Clarke in showering praise on the two India batsmen and he went on to say that the Australia batsmen should watch and learn a bit from how Kohli and Rahane batted.

“The pitch played a bit better today.. but how good did Rahane and Kohli played!!! 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻I hope our batsmen again watch.. no holding out at 3rd man.. no silly ramps to 3rd man. Or late cuts off Lyon. Just good old discipline. #elitehonesty #AUSvIND,” Jones posted on the social networking site.

In reply to Australia’s first innings of 326, India fought back on the green-tinged Perth Stadium pitch to reach stumps at 172 for three with Kohli 82 not out and his deputy Ajinkya Rahane unbeaten on 51.

