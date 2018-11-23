India vs Australia: Virat Kohli & Co need to be wary of Glenn Maxwell at the iconic MCG

India need to be wary of Australia’s middle-order batsman Glenn Maxwell in order to level the three-match series at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Friday.

Australia edged out the visitors by four runs in a rain-curtailed match at the Gabba on Wednesday and India will need to win the second T20I in order to force the series into the decider.

But the visitors need to be on guard against hard-hitting batsman Glenn Maxwell, who has been Australia’s best middle-order batsmen in the shortest format.

Also Read: Jasprit Bumrah eyes personal milestone ahead of Melbourne T20I

In the last match, batting at number 4, Maxwell scored 46 off just 24 balls, including four huge sixes. Maxwell averages 45.90 in 2018 while batting at middle-order (4-7) in 2018. This is the 3rd best average by any batsman at middle-order in 2018.

In the last five T20I innings at home, Maxwell’s strike-rate has been above 150 every innings and it includes a century. Also, Maxwell is the leading run-scorer in 2018 at number four. He has scored 403 runs at 50.37 with the strike-rate of 157.42.

Moreover, Maxwell’s 403 is the most runs by any batsman in a calendar year in T20Is at number 4. The right-hander averages 50.37 in 2018 and this is the 3rd best average by a number 4 batsman in a calendar year with 200 runs at least.

First Published: Nov 23, 2018 11:19 IST