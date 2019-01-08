India vs Australia: Virat Kohli lifting trophy brought tears to Sunil Gavaskar’s eyes

Indian cricketing legend Sunil Gavaskar had tears in his eyes when Virat Kohli lifted the coveted Border-Gavaskar trophy in Australia following their defeat of the hosts on their own turf.

Prior to their current trip, India had toured Australia on ten occasions over a 71-year period but never managed to win a Test series in the tough conditions Down Under. However, a win each in Adelaide and Melbourne sandwiched between a loss in Perth ensured a first victorious Indian Test side in Australia.

The win meant Kohli brought home the Border-Gavaskar trophy, named after the Indian batting maestro Gavaskar and his Australian rival, Allan Border.

However, Gavaskar couldn’t be there in Sydney to hand the trophy to the Indian skipper, having missed out on the opportunity due to an administrative error on Cricket Australia’s part. But the absence from the post-match presentation failed to dampen Gavaskar’s spirits.

“I was very proud [seeing India lift the trophy], I had tears in my eyes because this is a historic moment. It would have been wonderful have been there, to present it. Because it is the first time Australia were defeated in Australia [by India]”, Gavaskar was quoted as saying by India Today.

“But seeing that presented was good enough because my sentiments were the team. To see them win, to see them lift the trophy was really really wonderful.”

India will now play three one-day internationals against Australia, the first ODI will be contested on 12 January at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

First Published: Jan 08, 2019 11:00 IST