India vs Australia: Virat Kohli’s love affair with Adelaide a cause for concern for hosts

The four-match Test series between India and Australia is just around the corner and the focus will once again be on skipper Virat Kohli as he will look to guide the visitors to a historic win on foreign soil. It will not be an easy task to beat the hosts on their own turf but Kohli will surely be quite happy with the venue of their first Test encounter.

Kohli enjoys almost a Don Bradman-esque average in Adelaide - the venue of the first Test - as he has scored 394 runs in two matches at a brilliant average of 98.50 including three centuries. It is a ground where he has performed well on every occasion and that will be a worrying factor for the hosts who are not in top form themselves.

In 2012, Kohli had not got going in Test cricket and the pressure was starting to build but with a defiant innings of 116 versus Australia in Adelaide, he not only saved his Test career but started his domination on Australian soil.

Two years later, he was back in Adelaide and as the stand-in skipper, a lot depended on the batsman. However, he was not bothered by the expectations and with centuries in both innings (169 and 141), he was able to put India in a commanding position but despite his staggering performance, Australia won the match by 48 runs.

India produced a solid batting performance during the warm-up encounter against Cricket Australia XI in Sydney. Prithvi Shaw (66) along with skipper Virat Kohli (64), Ajinkya Rahane (56), Cheteshwar Pujara (54), Hanuma Vihari (53) and Rohit Sharma (40) started off positively. India were bowled out for 358 in 92 overs.

First Published: Nov 30, 2018 12:55 IST