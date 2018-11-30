India vs Australia: Prithvi Shaw ruled out of first Test in Adelaide

India have suffered a big blow ahead of the first Test against Australia in Adelaide as opener Prithvi Shaw has been ruled out due to an injury on Friday.Shaw sustained an ankle injury on the third day of India’s warm-up clash against Cricket Australia XI.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced that the star India opener won’t be able to take part in the first Test which is scheduled to start on December 6.

“Opening batsman Prithvi Shaw suffered a left ankle injury while attempting a catch at the boundary ropes in the tour game against CA XI at The Sydney Cricket Ground,” a BCCI statement read.

“Shaw underwent scans this morning and the reports revealed a lateral ligament injury. Shaw will be unavailable for the First Test against Australia in Adelaide. He will undergo an intensive rehabilitation program to hasten the recovery and be available for selection at the earliest.”

The incident happened in the 15th over of Cricket Australia XI’s innings, when Max Bryant latched on to Ravichandran Ashwin’s delivery and hit him for six at midwicket. Shaw managed to get under the ball and catch it, but spilled the chance whilst tumbling over the ropes. In the process, he injured his ankle. Shaw was visibly in pain and didn’t get up immediately.

Not just for India but it was also a big blow for Shaw who seemed to be in good form Down Under. The 19-year-old hit a masterful half-century in the warm-up match on the second day which included 11 fours during his 69-ball stay at the crease.

Earlier, on his debut, Shaw scored an attacking 134 against West Indies and followed up with a 70 and unbeaten 33 in the second test against the Caribbean side.

