India vs Australia: Hardik Pandya likely to play for Baroda to prove fitness - Report

According to reports, all-rounder Hardik Pandya has been asked to prove his fitness by playing in the Ranji Trophy in order to feature during India’s tour of Australia. After the completion of the four-match Test series, the two teams will lock horns in the 50-over format of the game in January.

Pandya was earlier ruled out of India A’s three-match one-day series in New Zealand and according to a report in Sportstarlive, the all-rounder is expected to play for Baroda in their sixth-round clash against Mumbai which is scheduled to start on December 14.

The report also suggests that if Pandya is able to prove his fitness in India’s premier domestic tournament, he could join the team in Australia for the final two Tests of the series and also for the ODI series. But it remains to be seen if the team management will look to rush the star all-rounder into the side considering the 2019 World Cup.

Pandya has been out of action since suffering a back injury in India’s trophy-winning campaign at the Asia Cup 2018 in UAE earlier this year. Not only he missed the entire tournament after getting injured in the group game against Pakistan, but he didn’t feature against Windies in all three formats at home either.

Also: Prithvi Shaw ruled out of first Test in Adelaide

Pandya wasn’t named in India’s T20I and Test squads respectively and if he manages to prove his fitness in the Ranji Trophy, he could very well be on the plane to Australia.

First Published: Nov 30, 2018 11:38 IST