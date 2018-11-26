India vs Australia: Virat Kohli whips Maxwell, but security guard picks smart catch - Watch

Virat Kohli played a captain’s knock as he guided India home in Sydney on Sunday, but it was a moment of brilliance from a security guard that shall stay in the minds of those who got the opportunity to witness the game live at the Sydney Cricket Ground for a while. It was the 17th over of the India innings as Kohli whipped Glenn Maxwell towards the mid-wicket boundary. Even as the Indian fans cheered another six from the captain’s bat, the security guard stationed there picked a cool catch as the fans started congratulating him.

Taking to Twitter, cricket.com.au wrote: “Secure hands! Virat Kohli’s shot was elite, but this security guard’s grab gets our Play of the Day!#AUSvIND @bet365_aus”

India skipper Virat Kohli and Krunal Pandya were the top performers for India as they defeated Australia by six wickets. Batting first, Australia were able to score 164/6 with Krunal Pandya taking four wickets. Pandya’s orthodox left-arm spin came in handy during the middle overs after the hosts had sped to 68-0 in the ninth over. With figures of four for 36, he was a tad expensive again but got India the timely breakthroughs.

But the visitors made short work of the chase with Kohli scoring a brilliant half century. Rohit Sharma (23 off 16 balls) and Shikhar Dhawan (41 off 22 balls) provided India with a perfect start as the opening pair shared a partnership of 67 runs off 33 balls. The duo did not let the Australia pacers settle down as Nathan Coulter-Nile and Mitchell Starc went for 20 and 22 runs respectively in consecutive overs.

After the first dismissal, Virat Kohli walked in and what followed was an absolute masterclass. The India skipper paced his innings brilliantly and with 61 off 41 deliveries, he guided the visitors to a comfortable victory. Although India lost the wickets of Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul in quick succession, Virat was not bothered and he played an impressive knock with four fours and two sixes to make sure that his side cruised to victory with two balls to spare.

First Published: Nov 26, 2018 13:38 IST