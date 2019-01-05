India vs Australia: Virat Kohli wins hearts with his special gesture in Sydney

Indian captain Virat Kohli has been grabbing headlines with his every move in the ongoing series. Hence, when he walked out to bat with pink gloves along with pink bat grip and stickers when he walked out to bat on the first day of the fourth and last Test in Sydney on Thursday, he attracted all the attention.

He won praise on social media for this gesture as it helped in generating awareness about breast cancer. Former Australian Glenn McGrath, who runs the Jane McGrath foundation to generate funds for breast cancer, was humbled by this gesture of the Indian captain.

One night Virat Kohli came up to me and he said that he had something special for Sydney. I have got my pink ready, it is all pinked up for Sydney,” McGrath told the host broadcasters.

Always a special moment as the two teams present @glennmcgrath11 with their pink caps.



“And then when he walked out to bat and to see the pink on his glove and his pads and his pink bat with the grip, logo all in pink... It was a very special moment,” McGrath added.

It should be mentioned here that before the start of Day 3, The Indian cricket team presented former Australia cricketer Glenn McGrath with signed pink caps as people united to celebrate the legacy of Jane McGrath and raise funds to support those battling breast cancer.

The third day of the Sydney Test was named ‘Pink Day’ in order to raise money for the McGrath Foundation. The charity, dedicated to his late wife Jane McGrath, supports the placement of breast care nurses across Australia. Cricket goers are encouraged to “wear pink and donate generously” according to the SCG website.

