India vs Australia: ‘If he doesn’t learn, someone else will take the slot’, Harbhajan Singh advises Indian youngster to learn from his mistakes

cricket

Updated: Dec 10, 2020, 07:59 IST

Sanju Samson earned a place in India’s T20I squad following his brilliance in the Indian Premier League 2020. He even made it to the playing XI in the all the three games against Australia. But, unfortunately, he failed to leave an impact.

He took off well on all the three occasions but eventually succumbed to unwanted dismissals. He managed to score just 48 runs from three games, at a strike rate of 141.18.

While several experts feel that Sanju might find it difficult in finding another chance soon, former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh believes that the Kerala batsman has the potential to be the future of Indian cricket.

While speaking to India Today, Harbhajan stated that Samson can fight his way back if he learns from his mistakes and seals the opportunities in the Indian jersey.

“Sanju has got the opportunity to bat at No.4. He is still on his first or second tour, he will learn. We know that he has got the potential and India won the series,” Harbhajan Singh was quoted as saying.

“These guys will be the future of Indian cricket. You know if they will not make mistake, they will not learn. I am sure Sanju Samson with the quality he has, is gonna learn and get better from here,” he added.

At the same time, Harbhajan also warned that if the mistakes aren’t taken care of in time, someone else might come forward and grab the spot.

“If he will not learn obviously someone else will come and take that slot. Because no.4 is a very important slot. If you have got the opportunity, you have to seal it. If not on this tour but next tour, you have to come better prepared and make sure you make it count,” Harbhajan said.

Sanju Samson, who made his T20I debut in 2015, has so played just 7 games so far, scoring 83 runs with no fifty-plus scores.