Why was Mohammed Shami's wayward delivery signalled a no-ball? Kohli, Pujara's expressions tell the story: Watch

The second Test match between India and Australia at Delhi's Feroz Shah Kotla Ground is underway on Friday and already plenty has transpired inside the first 10 overs of the match. Usman Khawaja struck three boundaries, whereas David Warner took 21 balls to get off the mark. India pacers Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj bowled full steam and Ravichandran Ashwin was introduced in the attack as well. All this inside the first half an hour of play on Day 1 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

However, one delivery bowled by Mohammed Shami raised the interest levels of the audience. As the pacer ran into bowl the third over, the first ball probably slipped out of his hand and landed outside the pitch on its way to the wicketkeeper. It caught everyone by surprise, including Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli, who were standing at first and second slip respectively. The wayward delivery, expected by many to be called a wide was instead signalled as a no-ball by umpire Nitin Menon though. Here's why: Article 21.13 with regards to a no-ball rule suggest that if the ball pitches wholly or partially off the pitch, after it was crossed the batter, will be signalled an illegal delivery.

Also Follow: India vs Australia, Live Score and Updates 2nd Test, Day 1

Watch the video of the Shami delivery below:

Australia meanwhile, were off to a much better start than in Nagpur. After captain Pat Cummins won the toss and opted to bat, Khawaja and Warner adding a 50-plus partnership before it was broke by Shami. That however didn't mean that they found it easy. Siraj has bowled with intensity and troubled both openers with a barrage of short-pitched stuff.

Siraj pepped Khawaja with a flurry of bouncers but it was Warner who bore the brunt of it the most. Warner was clubbed on his left elbow as he missed connecting bat to ball going for a pull shot. Initially perceived to be nothing more than a passing blow, the impact of the hit was lot more. It forced a stoppage of play with the physio rushing out and treating Warner. Play was halted for almost 10 minutes and resumed only after Warner's right elbow was taped up. Two overs later, Warner was again pinned on the helmet by a Siraj scorcher resulting into a concussion test. He eventually perished for 14 nicking to KS Bharat behind the wicket.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON