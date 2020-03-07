India vs Australia women’s T20 World Cup final live streaming: When and where to watch on TV and online

cricket

Updated: Mar 08, 2020 00:01 IST

The Indian women’s team will have to overcome big match pressure as it aims to exorcise the ghosts of the past in the T20 World Cup final against habitual winners Australia in front of a record crowd at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday. India go into the final unbeaten after topping the group stage where they had beaten the four-time champions Australia in the tournament-opener. After the semifinal against England was washed out, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led squad advanced to their maiden summit clash, having finished first in Group A.

Also read: Women’s T20 World Cup: India’s road to final - 4 wins, 1 wash-out

The refreshing firepower of 16-year-old Shafali Verma at the top and consistency of India’s spin-heavy bowling attack has contributed massively to the team’s success so far in the competition. However, much more is needed from star batters Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet if India are to win their maiden ICC trophy.

Where is India vs Australia ICC Women’s T20 World Cup final taking place?

The India vs Australia ICC Women’s T20 World Cup final will take place in at Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne.

At what time does ICC Women’s T20 World Cup final between India vs Australia begin?

India vs Australia ICC Women’s T20 World Cup final begins at 12:30 PM IST on Sunday (March 8).

Also read: Brett Lee explains why India’s win at T20 World Cup is important for women’s cricket

Where and how to watch live coverage of ICC Women’s T20 World Cup final between India vs Australia?

The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup final between India vs Australia match will be aired live on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD in English commentary and Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD in Hindi commentary.

How to watch ICC Women’s T20 World Cup final between India vs Australia online?

The online streaming of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup India vs Australia final will be available at Hotstar. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard and latest updates of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup final between IND vs AUS on https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket/.

(With PTI Inputs)