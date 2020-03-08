India vs Australia Women’s T20 World Cup Final Live: In form India take on number 1 Australia in bumper clash

cricket

Updated: Mar 08, 2020 11:03 IST

India vs Australia, live score and updates: This is the clash which deserves the final - the world’s number 1 side takes on the side which is at home across all conditions. India have been the team in form and will look to script history in their first-ever appearance in the T20 world cup. India have a settled side and barring any last minute injury, they should stick to their winning formula.

Australia, which went down to India in the group stage, have been solid after the initial jolt and have the experience to prosper at this stage. They are the hosts and they will be familiar with the conditions on offer. However, it will be a matter of tackling the nerves after the first ball is bowled.

T20 women’s world cup FINAL, India vs Australia LIVE updates:

11:02 hrs: MCG will be packed and Harmanpreet is pumped up - “It’s a great feeling because for the first time we are going to see around 90,000 people in the stadium,” Harmanpreet says. Even as she claims, “we are used to playing in front of a lot of crowd around us,” it is expected to be nothing close to what she has ever seen earlier. But she has the message clear for her teammates, “Everybody knows there is going to be a lot of noise in the stadium and they will keep an eye on each one of us. We just need to enjoy this moment instead of thinking about what can trouble us, because it’s a big moment.

10:59 hrs: India’s road to the final - They have been unbeaten in the tournament so far and hence, when the semi-final match was washed out against England, the side progressed through to the finals. Here is how their journey have been.

10:57 hrs: How will the weather behave? After rain played a defining part in the semi-final clashes, all eyes will also be on the weather. However, as per the weather forecast, we should get on a full days’s play as the forecast is set fair.

10:34 hrs: Australia are the number 1 ranked side in world, India are the in-form team. This final is expected to be a bumper clash. The stage is set and MCG is expected to be packed.