Women's T20 World Cup: India's road to final - 4 wins, 1 wash-out

Women’s T20 World Cup: India’s road to final - 4 wins, 1 wash-out

T20 World Cup: This is the first time India will be competing a T20 World Cup final and standing in between them and the trophy are defending champions Australia.

cricket Updated: Mar 07, 2020 16:41 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
File image: India's Poonam Yadav, center, is congratulated by teammates.
File image: India's Poonam Yadav, center, is congratulated by teammates.(AP)
         

Indian women’s team will be eager to end their trophy drought when they lock horns against Australia in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup final against Australia at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday. Harmanpreet Kaur and her troops secured a place in the championship clash after rain washed out their semi-final against England on Friday. India went through on the basis on finishing top of their group. Let’s take a look at how India secured their date with destiny -

Group Stage, Match 1: India beat Australia by 17 runs

Leg-spinner Poonam Yadav bowled a magical spell to steer India to a comfortable 17-run win over defending champions Australia in the opening match of the tournament.Put in to bat, India struggled to a below par 132 before Poonam (4/19 in 4 overs) foxed the Aussies (115 all-out) with her googlies, turning the match decisively into her team’s favour.

Group Stage, Match 6: India beat Bangladesh by 18 runs

Poonam Yadav delivered for the second time in as many games as he timely dismissals led India to a comfortable 18-run win over Bangladesh. Invited to bat, a substantial partnership eluded them after a fiery start but India still managed to post a competitive 142 for six at the WACA ground. Bangladesh fought through Murshida Khatun (30) and Nigar Sultana (35) but Poonam rattled the middle and lower order with her strikes. In the end, Bangladesh could manage 124/8, giving the Women’s in Blue their second win in the tournament.

Group Stage, Match 9: India beat New Zealand by 3 runs

Shafali Verma’s 34-ball 46 followed by a superlative performance from the bowlers helped India notch up a narrow four-run win over New Zealand. Invited to bat, India posted a below-par 133/8 against New Zealand in the crucial group A match with Shafali top-scoring with a 34-ball 46 and Taniya Bhatia chipping in with a 25-ball 23. India, however, produced a disciplined performance with the ball to restrict New Zealand to 129/6 and register their third successive win in the tournament.

Group Stage, Match 13: India beat Sri Lanka by 7 wickets

Spinner Radha Yadav took career-best 4/23 before Shafali Verma’s blistering 34-ball 47 powered India to a seven-wicket win over Sri Lanka. Opting to to bat, Sri Lanka were restricted to a modest 113 for nine in their final group match with left-arm spinner Radha (4/23) running through the rivals’ batting line-up, including claiming the prized scalp of skipper Chamari Atapattu. Shafali then top-scored as India chased down the target in just 14.4 overs.

Semi-final, Match 21: Game abandoned due to rain

An unbeaten run in the group stage propelled India into their maiden Women’s T20 World Cup final after their last-four clash against England was abandoned due to rain.Persistent rain since morning delayed the toss and eventually the semifinal was called off without a ball being bowled, taking Indians into the summit clash.

