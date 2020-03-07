cricket

The Indian Women’s cricket team is set to face Australia in the Women’s T20 World Cup on Sunday at Melbourne Cricket Ground. Ahead of the highly-anticipated clash, the pop sensation Katy Perry met with members of both the teams at MCG on Thursday. Perry, who is expecting her first child with fiance and Hollywood actod Orland Bloom, is set to perform two songs at the tournament’s closing ceremony before the final.

Speaking to reporters a day before her performance, Perry gave a glimpse of what fans can expect from the show. “It’s gonna be female-centric. There’s gonna be a lots of female symbolism. It’s gonna be my first show that I will be playing while I am pregnant, that’s gonna have it’s own female-centric vibe about it. There’s gonna be lots of strong messages and music through the show,” she said.

“In an event like this that’s so big, there are so many different people of age-ranges that are watching and listening, frm 8 to 80 maybe. And lots of international people. So I’m gonna give them what they know. I am not gonna shoot myself in the foot. You came for Roar you came for Firework and that is what I am going to give you,” she added.

The Indian women’s team will have to overcome big match pressure as it aims to exorcise the ghosts of the past in the T20 World Cup final against habitual winners Australia in front of a record crowd at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday. India go into the final unbeaten after topping the group stage where they had beaten the four-time champions Australia in the tournament-opener. After the semifinal against England was washed out, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led squad advanced to their maiden summit clash, having finished first in Group A.

The refreshing firepower of 16-year-old Shafali Verma at the top and consistency of India’s spin-heavy bowling attack has contributed massively to the team’s success so far in the competition. However, much more is needed from star batters Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet if India are to win their maiden ICC trophy.