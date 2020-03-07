Women’s T20 World Cup: What happens if India vs Australia final gets washed out?

cricket

India’s entry in the final of Women’s T20 World Cup stirred up a controversy. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side were unbeaten in the group stages and finished at top of the table. India’s semifinal against England was washed out without a ball being bowled. There was no reserve day for the semis, and as per the tournament’s rules, the team finishing higher in the group stages was given a qualification to the final.

The defending champions Australia beat South Africa by 5 runs in the 2nd semifinal to set up a date in the final with India, which will take place at Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday. But here is the big question - what if the final gets washed out?

Here is what the tournament’s rules dictate:

If the final gets washed out, and no result is attained by the pre-decided time, then the match will be restarted on Monday, which is kept as the reserve day. In case, the reserve day also gets washed out, then the two teams will be sharing the trophy.

India had defeated Sri Lanka in their last game on Saturday, followed by a semi-final washout, which meant the visitors haven’t played for the last eight days and Harmanpreet conceded her team has been ‘restless’.

“We haven’t been outdoors much and we didn’t manage to play the important game against England,” said Kaur on the eve of the final against record four-time champions Australia. The surface is totally different. Everyone was in good touch and thinking what they can do for the team.

“We did get rest also because when you’re playing for a long time, you need a break. No-one wanted to take rest, everyone was so keen, everyone was on the ground and ready to deal with the situation.” Over 75,000 tickets have been sold for the finals and Harmanpreet said her team will look to enjoy the big stage and play positive cricket.