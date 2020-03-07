e-paper
Home / Cricket / ‘Want to take it out of context, be my guest’: South Africa captain Dane van Niekerk hits out at Indian fans for misinterpreting her comments

‘Want to take it out of context, be my guest’: South Africa captain Dane van Niekerk hits out at Indian fans for misinterpreting her comments

South Africa captain Dane van Niekerk minced no words in reply to the ones targeting her for her ‘free pass’ comments post the Women’s T20 World Cup semi-final against Australia.

cricket Updated: Mar 07, 2020 10:30 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Dane Van Niekerk
Dane Van Niekerk(Twitter)
         

South Africa women’s cricket team captain Dane van Niekerk hit out at critics for misinterpreting her ‘free pass’ statement after being knocked out of the Women’s T20 World Cup semi-final following a defeat to Australia. A lot of Indian fans lashed out at Niekerk after the South Africa skipper said she would rather lose than get a free pass into the World Cup final. The fans expressed their displeasure as they felt Niekerk’s comments were in direct reference to India’s advancement to the World Cup final despite the semi-final against England being washed out.

The South African all-rounder minced no words in reply to the ones targeting her for her comments post the semi-final.

“NO reference was made towards ANY team. If you want to take it out of context and not actually watch the whole interview, be my guest. Still a VERY proud captain of a VERY talented team,” said Niekerk.

 

Urging everyone to watch the complete the interview, Niekerk also attached a video link of her press conference in which was saying “I have to give credit to the ground staff; they did absolutely everything to keep us on the park. And we are here to play cricket. I’d rather lose than get a free pass into the World Cup final.”

Also Read | 'Except it isn't your choice' - Harsha Bhogle reacts to van Niekerk's 'free pass to final' remark

 

 

 

The whole debate started when India advanced to their maiden Women’s T20 World Cup final after their semi-final against England was washed out at the Sydney Cricket Ground. There were no reserve days and as per the tournament rules, which are pre-decided, the team with a better standing at the end of the group stages advances to the next round. India had finished on top of Group A after winning all their matches while England had finished second to South Africa in Group B.

Interestingly, South Africa faced Australia in the same venue later on at SCG and they ended up losing the contest by 5 runs via the DLS method.

India will take on Australia in the Women’s T20 World Cup final on Sunday at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground.

