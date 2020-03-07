‘Want to take it out of context, be my guest’: South Africa captain Dane van Niekerk hits out at Indian fans for misinterpreting her comments

cricket

Updated: Mar 07, 2020 10:30 IST

South Africa women’s cricket team captain Dane van Niekerk hit out at critics for misinterpreting her ‘free pass’ statement after being knocked out of the Women’s T20 World Cup semi-final following a defeat to Australia. A lot of Indian fans lashed out at Niekerk after the South Africa skipper said she would rather lose than get a free pass into the World Cup final. The fans expressed their displeasure as they felt Niekerk’s comments were in direct reference to India’s advancement to the World Cup final despite the semi-final against England being washed out.

The South African all-rounder minced no words in reply to the ones targeting her for her comments post the semi-final.

“NO reference was made towards ANY team. If you want to take it out of context and not actually watch the whole interview, be my guest. Still a VERY proud captain of a VERY talented team,” said Niekerk.

NO reference was made towards ANY team. If you want to take it out of context and not actually watch the whole interview, be my guest. Still a VERY proud captain of a VERY talented team. https://t.co/dZW96XDHvc — Danevn81 (@Danevn811) March 5, 2020

Urging everyone to watch the complete the interview, Niekerk also attached a video link of her press conference in which was saying “I have to give credit to the ground staff; they did absolutely everything to keep us on the park. And we are here to play cricket. I’d rather lose than get a free pass into the World Cup final.”

Also Read | ‘Except it isn’t your choice’ - Harsha Bhogle reacts to van Niekerk’s ‘free pass to final’ remark

It is sad to hear a player like Dane Van Niekerk say what she has. When Ind beat Aus in the opening game and also won the 3 other matches no one offered them freebies. And no one stopped England or anyone else from winning.

She should tell her board or ICC not India. @BCCIWomen — Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) March 6, 2020

The very word "free pass" is demeaning in this context even if she didn’t mean anything to India. This is similar kind of virtue signalling that a lot of players do against Mankading despite being legal. — Ravi Kant (@KantianDilemma) March 5, 2020

Indians support South Africa most of the time.

Those are irresponsible comments from Dane van Niekerk.

She was indirectly pointing at India going to finals.



After seeing her comments, I'm happy that South Africa didn't make it through.#T20WorldCup https://t.co/JLuM6SJfI2 — Akki (@hereIcomeagain7) March 5, 2020

The whole debate started when India advanced to their maiden Women’s T20 World Cup final after their semi-final against England was washed out at the Sydney Cricket Ground. There were no reserve days and as per the tournament rules, which are pre-decided, the team with a better standing at the end of the group stages advances to the next round. India had finished on top of Group A after winning all their matches while England had finished second to South Africa in Group B.

Interestingly, South Africa faced Australia in the same venue later on at SCG and they ended up losing the contest by 5 runs via the DLS method.

India will take on Australia in the Women’s T20 World Cup final on Sunday at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground.