Home / Cricket / Women’s T20 World Cup final: Sourav Ganguly sends best wishes to Harmanpreet Kaur and Co ahead of Australia clash

Women’s T20 World Cup final: Sourav Ganguly sends best wishes to Harmanpreet Kaur and Co ahead of Australia clash

T20 World Cup: Harmanpreet Kaur and her troops secured a place in the championship clash after rain washed out their semi-final against England on Friday. India went through on the basis on finishing top of their group.

cricket Updated: Mar 07, 2020 15:36 IST
India's coach Woorkeri Raman (R) speaks to the players in the nets ahead of the Twenty20 women's World Cup cricket final.
India's coach Woorkeri Raman (R) speaks to the players in the nets ahead of the Twenty20 women's World Cup cricket final.(AFP)
         

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly sent best wishes for the Indian women’s team ahead of their blockbuster ICC Women’s T20 World Cup final against Australia at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday.

Harmanpreet Kaur and her troops secured a place in the championship clash after rain washed out their semi-final against England on Friday. India went through on the basis on finishing top of their group.

This is the first time that India will feature in a T20 World Cup final and they will be looking to go the distance against defending champions Australia. Indian eves will be high on confidence as they are unbeaten in the tournament so far and also managed to get the better of Aussies in the group stage.

Ahead of the titanic clash, Ganguly send his best wishes to the team and his post read: “Good wishes to the Indian women’s cricket team for the finals tomorrow .. They have made the country proud..” 

India’s entry in the final of tournament stirred up a massive controversy. After India’s semifinal against England was washed out, India went through as there was no reserve day. However, if the Sunday clash is washed out, there won’t be any automatic winners.

If the final gets washed out, and no result is attained by the pre-decided time, then the match will be restarted on Monday, which is kept as the reserve day. In case, the reserve day also gets washed out, then the two teams will be sharing the trophy.

