India vs Australia Women's World Cup 2022 Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND W vs AUS W Live on TV and Online

India vs Australia Live Streaming Women's World Cup 2022: Indian batters will look to put up a consistent show when they face a dominant Australian unit in the Women's World Cup. India have had a wavering journey so far in the tournament with two wins and as many defeats to their name. With three league fixtures to go, they would want to iron out chinks and strengthen their position in the top-four race. The focus will be on Smriti Mandhana and Harmanreet Kaur, who have shown top form in a massive boost to the team. Skipper Mithali Raj and Deepti Sharma, however, have blown hot and cold despite exchanging places in the batting order.

Smriti and Harmanpreet smashed centuries against the West Indies and shared a match-winning partnership and the team management would expect a similar show from the star batters. On the bowling front, veteran Jhulan Goswami has left her mark while Rajeshwari Gayakwad remains the leading wicket-taker for India with eight plucks under her belt. If India lose to Australia, they will need to beat South Africa and Bangladesh to stay in contention for the semi-finals. It would also be interesting to see whether teenage sensation Shafali Verma returns to the team after being replaced by Yastika Bhatia.

Here are the live streaming details of the ICC Women's World Cup match between India W and Australia W:

Where is the the ICC Women's World Cup match between India W and Australia W?

The ICC Women's World Cup match between India W and Australia W will be played at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand.

What time does the ICC Women's World Cup match between India W and Australia W start?

The ICC Women's World Cup match between India W and Australia W will start at 6:30 AM IST. The toss will take place at 6.00 AM.

Which TV channels will telecast the ICC Women's World Cup match between India W and Australia W?

The ICC Women's World Cup match between India W and Australia W will telecast on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, and Star Sports 1 Kannada.

Where can I catch the live streaming of the ICC Women's World Cup match between India W and Australia W?

The live streaming of the ICC Women's World Cup match between India W and Australia W will be available on the Hotstar app and website. You can also catch the LIVE score and updates here at hindustantimes.com.