Home / Cricket / India vs Australia: ‘You deserve Man of the Series’, Hardik Pandya posts heartfelt tweet for T Natarajan

India vs Australia: ‘You deserve Man of the Series’, Hardik Pandya posts heartfelt tweet for T Natarajan

All-rounder Hardik Pandya, who was adjudged as the Man of the Series, hailed the bowler as outstanding and lauded his efforts in difficult Australian conditions.

cricket Updated: Dec 08, 2020, 20:18 IST
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
         

India’s white-ball series against Australia witnessed the rise of T Natarajan. The brilliance of this Tamil Nadu paceman powered India to clinch the T20I series 2-1. The left-arm speedster has been outstanding since making his international debut in the third ODI in Canberra. Since then, he has scalped eight wickets in four games across formats.

Natarajan’s on-field heroics garnered applauses from different corners. All-rounder Hardik Pandya, who was adjudged as the Man of the Series, hailed the bowler as outstanding and lauded his efforts in difficult Australian conditions.

ALSO READ | India vs Australia 3rd T20I: Late DRS call from Virat Kohli against Matthew Wade proves costly for visitors

After the match, Pandya took to his social media accounts and shared a picture with Natarajan, captioning – “Natarajan, you were outstanding this series. To perform brilliantly in difficult conditions on your India debut speaks volumes of your talent and hard work. You deserve Man of the Series from my side bhai! Congratulations to team India on the win.”

Here’s the tweet:

 

Speaking to the news agency ANI, Pandya said that he strongly believes in backing people to achieve their dreams and for him, the youngster truly deserved the award.

“I want people to believe in themselves and to achieve anything even if odds are against them. It’s just my way of appreciating his hard work over the years. For me, Natrajan deserves the Man of the Series award. To perform so brilliantly on his debut speaks volumes of his belief and the talent he possesses,” ANI quoted Pandya as saying.

ALSO READ | India vs Australia: Virat Kohli’s 85 goes in vain as Aussies pick consolation win in Sydney

Besides Pandya, Indian captain Virat Kohli also lauded Natarajan’s contribution in the last four games and hinted his inclusion in the squad for the upcoming T20I World Cup at home next year.

“He looks very composed and is a very hard-working guy and very humble too. I wish him all the best and a left-arm bowler is always an asset on the field and if he can be consistent it will be a great thing for us heading into the world cup next year,” Kohli said in the post-match virtual presser.

