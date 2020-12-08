e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 08, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / India vs Australia 3rd T20I: Late DRS call from Virat Kohli against Matthew Wade proves costly for visitors

India vs Australia 3rd T20I: Late DRS call from Virat Kohli against Matthew Wade proves costly for visitors

India vs Australia: The reviews showed that Wade was caught plumb in front of the wickets but the umpire showed no interest in raising his fingers. Even the bowler Natarajan and KL Rahul behind the stumps did not show any signs to Kohli to urge him to take a review.

cricket Updated: Dec 08, 2020, 15:46 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Cricket - Third Twenty20 International - Australia v India - Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney, Australia - December 8, 2020 India's Virat Kohli with the umpires REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Cricket - Third Twenty20 International - Australia v India - Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney, Australia - December 8, 2020 India's Virat Kohli with the umpires REUTERS/Loren Elliott(REUTERS)
         

India captain Virat Kohli missed a chance to get rid of Australia batsman Matthew Wade early on in the 3rd T20I against Australia in Sydney. Wade has been in fine form and carried in the same form in the match, scoring 80 runs in 53 balls. But Kohli would rue the fact that he could have got Wade’s wicket in the 11th over itself when left-arm fast bowler T Natarajan had trapped him on the pads.

The reviews showed that Wade was caught plumb in front of the wickets but the umpire showed no interest in raising his fingers. Even the bowler Natarajan and KL Rahul behind the stumps did not show any signs to Kohli to urge him to take a review.

India vs Australia 3rd T20I - LIVE!

The Indian skipper, who was standing at the boundary did not take the review immediately. By the time he decided to signal for a DRS call, it proved to be too late as Wade was quick to point out that the designated 15 seconds to take the DRS call had passed and the replays were already shown on the giant screen. Because of the delay in Kohli’s call, his DRS review was termed null and void.

The moment proved costly for India as Wade’s 80 helped the Australia to post a solid total of 186/5 in 20 overs, setting up a target of 187 for the visitors to chase.

Earlier, Kohli won the toss and decided to field in the final T20I of the three-match series against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Tuesday.

(With inputs from ANI)

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
Home minister Amit Shah to meet farmers at 7pm today
Home minister Amit Shah to meet farmers at 7pm today
Indian Army chief General Naravane begins week-long visit to UAE, Saudi Arabia
Indian Army chief General Naravane begins week-long visit to UAE, Saudi Arabia
200 more trucks of farmers to arrive at Singhu border. How police are prepping
200 more trucks of farmers to arrive at Singhu border. How police are prepping
Mt Everest: Nepal, China announce revised height
Mt Everest: Nepal, China announce revised height
Bill Gates calls India’s digital finance approach a global model
Bill Gates calls India’s digital finance approach a global model
Opposition leaders likely to meet President, seek repeal of farm laws
Opposition leaders likely to meet President, seek repeal of farm laws
INDvsAUS 3rd T20I live: Maxwell strikes in first over, Rahul departs
INDvsAUS 3rd T20I live: Maxwell strikes in first over, Rahul departs
Mobile technology to be used for Covid-19 vaccination drive, says PM Modi
Mobile technology to be used for Covid-19 vaccination drive, says PM Modi
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesBharat Bandh Today LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesArvind KejriwalBharat Bandh TodayCovid-19 vaccineIndia vs Australia 3rd T20Bharat Bandh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In