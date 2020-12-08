India vs Australia Live Score, 3rd T20 Match Today: Virat Kohli eyes clean sweep at Sydney

India vs Australia 3rd T20I live score: Not many would have placed their money on a 3-0 result in India’s favour of the T20I series if they were asked to bet after the first two ODIs. But if anyone was brave enough to back India’s T20 track-record in Australia despite the ODIs blushes then he/she might have a chance to win plenty. India are heading into the third and final T20I against Australia with an eye on their second whitewash down under. India captain Virat Kohli had made it clear that the series might be in their pockets but they would like to make it 3-0. With the kind of form Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Kohli, Hardik Pandya and T Natarajan are in, that thought surely can’t be brushed aside. Australia are still not sure whether they will have their regular captain Aaron Finch fit for the inconsequential 3rd T20I at the SCG today.

Follow India vs Australia live score 3rd T20I at Sydney Cricket Ground here:

12:30 hrs IST Will Aaron Finch play? Australia head coach Justin Langer did suggest that Aaron Finch might be available for today’s India vs Australia 3rd T20I but it will be interesting to see if they would want to risk Finch for a dead rubber. There are also talks of resting Steve Smith keeping the Test series in mind.





12:25 hrs IST Who needs Bumrah and Shami when you have Natarajan Whou would have thought India would be eyeing a clean sweep in Australia without the help of two of their best fast bowlers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami? Bumrah has not featured in the T20I series and chances of him playing the final are also slim while Shami played only in the first match and was rested for the next. In their absence, left-arm medium pacer T Natarajan has taken centrestage. The 29-year-old who was deemed as a death over specialist after his returns in the IPL has shown the depth in his bowling. In his debut tour, Natarajan has emerged as the go-to bowler for captain Kohli, which has allowed India to rest Shami and Bumrah before the Test series.





12:18 hrs IST IND vs AUS 3rd T20I live: Hardik Pandya the new finisher Hardik Pandya may have bowled only once in the five limited-overs fixtures in Australia and chances of him bowling today are the slimmest but he as managed to hog the limelight with his batting. After returning as the top-scorer for India in the ODI series, Pandya showed why should rated as one of the best T20 finishers currently with a brilliantly paced innings. Pandya was always brutal against the spinners but what has made him a grand success in this tour is his fearless batting against the seamers. He has improved his batting against the short ball which has now opened up a lot of scoring areas for him.





12:10 hrs IST Recap of 2nd T20I Australia put up 194 on the board riding on stand-in captain Mathew Wade’s brilliant 58-run innings. T Natarajan was brilliant with the ball for India. He picked up 2 for 20. In reply, KL Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan gave India a good start which was backed by a partnership between Kohli (40) and Dhawan (52). But after both of them were dismissed and the required rate nudged to 13 runs per over it was Hardik Pandya who brought out his big-hitting abilities. He hit Daniel Sams for two sixes in the last over to seal the match and series for India.



