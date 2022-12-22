India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Live Streaming: When and Where to watch IND vs BAN live on TV and online?

The 2nd and final Test match of the series between India and Bangladesh will start on Thursday, December 22. Team India had won the 1st Test by 188 runs and lead the series 1-0 at the moment. Stand-in skipper KL Rahul will aim to inflict a clean sweep and end the tour on a high note for the visitors.

The first match saw Shubman Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara hitting centuries. It was Pujara's first ton for the national team in nearly three years. All eyes will be on Virat Kohli who has successfully ended his century drought by notching up hundreds in the T20I format and ODIs. He will be now looking to score one in the longest format and the 2nd Test match might be the stage where he does it. Opener KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant will also aim to get some runs under their belt and silence the critics.

India's bowling seems to be quite a potent mix with three spinners and two experienced pacers. Axar Patel, R Ashwin and Kuldeep Yadav are the trio who wreaked havoc for the hosts in the 1st Test. The Indian team will look up to them once again in the series decider. Pacer Mohammed Siraj has grown exponentially into a good bowler now and alongside senior Umesh Yadav, they'd be doing the job of bossing Bangladesh batters with sheer pace.

Here are the live streaming details:-

When will the 2nd Test between India and Bangladesh take place?

The 2nd Test between India and Bangladesh will be played on Thursday, December 22, 2022

Where will the 2nd Test between India and Bangladesh take place?

The 2nd Test between India and Bangladesh will take place at Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

What time will the 2nd Test between India and Bangladesh start?

The 2nd Test between India and Bangladesh will start at 09:00 AM (IST). The toss will take place at 08:30 AM.

Which TV channels will broadcast the 2nd Test between India and Bangladesh?

The 2nd Test between India and Bangladesh can be watched on Sony Sports Network.

Where can I watch the live streaming of the 2nd Test between India and Bangladesh in India?

The live streaming of the 2nd Test between India and Bangladesh match will be available on SonyLiv app. You can also catch the live commentary, score updates here at hindustantimes.com/cricket.

