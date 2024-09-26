India vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test live streaming: When and where to watch on television and online

Aiming to seal a series-clinching victory, India face Bangladesh in the second and final Test match in Kanpur, starting from Friday. The hosts lead 1-0 in the two-match series and were totally dominant in the opener. Indian captain Rohit Sharma, head coach Gautam Gambhir, spinner Ravichandran Ashwin and bowling coach Morne Morkel during a practice session.(PTI)

The Rohit Sharma-led side won the first Test in Chennai by 280 runs, and Ravichandran Ashwin was declared as Player of the match. R Ashwin slammed 113 runs off 133 balls in the first innings, and also got a six-wicket haul in the second.

There were other positives for India too, as Ravindra Jadeja got a battling 124-ball 86-run knock in the first innings and Jasprit Bumrah got a four-wicket haul in the first innings and another dismissal in the second.

In the second innings, Shubman Gill hammered an unbeaten knock of 119* runs off 176 deliveries. Meanwhile, Rishabh Pant clattered 109 off 128 balls. India will be aiming to replicate their form in the second Test and clinch the ongoing series.

Speaking ahead of the match, India assistant coach Abhishek Nayar said, "Do not know what surface we are going to be playing on yet. Both the pitches were really good, Kanpur is always known to have good pitches. I am not sure about the bounce yet, but I think the conditions and the forecast will be sort of interesting as to how when we turn up in the morning and how the conditions are. I think a lot will depend on that because in Test cricket, conditions matter a lot and how the pitch plays. It is for us to decide and have a thought process over the conditions. But we are hoping to come in a sunny day and not and overcast Kanpur."

