India vs Bangladesh 3rd ODI Live Streaming: When and Where to watch IND vs BAN live on TV and Online

Team India will look to secure a consolation win against hosts Bangladesh in the third and final One-Day International (ODI) on Saturday, December 10. Bangladesh are leading the three-match series 2-0 and will eye a historic clean sweep over the visitors. The last time India travelled to Bangladesh for an ODI series, they lost 1-2.

Rohit Sharma's injury has ruled him out of the third ODI in a big blow to the Indian camp. Injuries to Deepak Chahar and Kuldeep Sen have further added to the misery of the Men in Blue. Amidst this, Kuldeep Yadav has been added to the squad and he is likely to play in the third ODI. Meanwhile, KL Rahul is expected to open the innings and also lead the side in the absence of Rohit.

The Men in Blue have a few serious issues that has plagued them in the first two ODIs. One is the failure of its openers as they have failed to give the team a good start. Team India will expect a big knock from one of Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan, both of whom fell cheaply in the earlier matches. The other big problem is inability to break partnerships which has hurt the team in two games. They would need a bowler to stand up and provide breakthroughs at crucial junctures.

On the other hand, Bangladesh would look to continue their winning spree as they have shown exceptional composure in tight situations. Mehidy Hasan Miraz has been their trump card. He has literally been the difference between the two sides, performing well with both the bat and the ball.

Here are the live streaming details of India vs Bangladesh 3rd ODI :

When will the3rd ODI between India and Bangladesh take place?

The 3rd ODI between India and Bangladesh will be played on Saturday, December 10, 2022.

Where will the 3rd ODI between India and Bangladesh take place?

The 3rd ODI between India and Bangladesh will take place at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram.

What time will the 3rd ODI between India and Bangladesh start?

The 3rd ODI between India and Bangladesh will start at 11:30 AM (IST). The toss for the same will take place at 11:00 AM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the 3rd ODI between India and Bangladesh?

The 3rd ODI between India and Bangladesh will broadcast on Sony Sports Network.

Where can I watch the live streaming of the 3rd ODI between India and Bangladesh?

The live streaming of the 3rd ODI between India and Bangladesh will be available on SonyLiv app. You can also catch the live commentary, score updates here at hindustantimes.com/cricket.

