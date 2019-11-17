India vs Bangladesh: Dale Steyn names Indian pacer as best fast bowler in the world

cricket

If day 2 of the first Test between India and Bangladesh belonged to Mayank Agarwal, then day 3 of the game belonged to Mohammad Shami. The 31-year-old fast bowled wreaked havoc on the Bangladeshi batsmen as he ended with figures of 4 wickets for runs in the second innings. Shami is known to be lethal in the second innings of the game and he proved his worth by finishing the match early for Virat Kohli and Co.

The Indian fast bowling unit has been getting a lot of plaudits in the recent times due to their pace and discipline. Shami has become a stalwart of the pace attack recently and has continued to pick up heaps of wickets in the past two years. India won the first test by an innings and 130 runs and Shami played a big role in their triumph.

After India’s victory in Indore, a fan asked South African fast-bowling great Dale Steyn on who according to him is the best pacer in the world right now. Steyn did not hesitate and replied that ‘Shami on current form’ is the best.

Moments after Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami and Umesh Yadav rattled the Bangladesh batsmen and bowled India to a victory, the trio gave a first-hand account of the camaraderie they share even off the field. Ishant, Shami and Umesh gave an insight to how they operate and even did not shy away from banter in a candid interview with presenter Harsha Bhogle.

“I am not treated as a senior, we don’t have anything like that. We always enjoy each other’s success, speak with each other and try and share our plans,” said Ishant Sharma.

It was a game where Mohammed Shami (match haul of 7 wickets), Umesh Yadav (4 wickets overall) and Ishant Sharma (3 wickets) scared the hell out of the opposition batsmen.

Ishant, who got only 3 wickets in the match despite beating the bat on numerous occasions and inducing false shots jokingly asked Shami how he manages to pick up wickets so easily.

“I’ve been asking him, ‘What are you doing that whenever you hit the pads, it’s out. If someone pulls, it’s caught. We’re tired of just beating the bat’ So tell us Shami, we are tired with just beating the bat! (laughter)

To which Shami replied, “Well... the best thing that is there in my mind is that from the side of the captain and coaches I’ve been given complete freedom,”

Ishant interrupted midway and said, “That way, even we have the freedom!”