India vs Bangladesh: Virat Kohli fan invades stadium, gets a side-hug from the captain

Updated: Nov 16, 2019 20:00 IST

There is perhaps no name bigger than Virat Kohli in Indian cricket at the moment. The Indian captain has been maintaining a winning streak since India’s campaign at the World Cup this year finished with a defeat to New Zealand in the semifinals. Under Kohli’s leadership, India continued their winning run in the longest format after a huge win over Bangladesh in Indore in the first Test.

But as it has often been seen in Indian stadiums in the past, a Virat Kohli fan managed to breach the security guards to run inside the stadium and meet up with the captain. Surprisingly, though, Kohli gave a side hug to the fan, and had a word with him before the guards came up to take the pitch invade away.

Indore: Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli (L) looks on as security personnel take away a pitch invader. ( PTI )

Kohli was also seen telling the guards to not be rough with the fan.

Can any player show such gestures to his fan???



Whatta moment for the fan! ❤❤❤



Dream for anyone, that Kohli putting his hand on ur shoulder and showing his love! 😍 pic.twitter.com/PdYCGT5xOO — Jayesh😎 (@jayeshvk16) November 16, 2019

Courtesy of this latest innings victory, captain Kohli has now added his name in history books as he now holds the record of being the Indian captain with most number of innings victory. Kohli went past former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s record in this illustrious list.

Overall, Kohli still has some distance to go to reach the top as he currently stands at the seventh spot. Legendary South Africa cricketer Graeme Smith leads the way with a whopping 22 such victories in the longest format.

Having taken a 1-0 lead series, India cannot lose this series now and that means they have extended their unbeaten record at home. The last time India lost a Test series on home soil was against England during the latter’s tour of the country during the 2012-13 season. Their winning streak started with the series against West Indies, which was also Sachin Tendulkar’s last series.