India vs Bangladesh: Deepak Chahar achieves historic first for a pacer in T20Is

India pacer Deepak Chahar etched his name into history books by putting on a match-winning performance in third and final T20I against Bangladesh at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur on Sunday. Chahar returned with best-ever T20I bowling figures of six for seven as India clinched the series 2-1 against Bangladesh with a 30-run victory.

Chahar finished the match with a hat-trick to pack off Bangladesh for 144 in 19.2 overs while chasing 175 for victory in Nagpur. Chahar became the first Indian bowler to get a T20I hat-trick as he went past Sri Lanka’s Ajantha Mendis who had figures of 6-8 against Zimbabwe in 2012.

Not only this, but Chahar achieved a historic first in the shortest format as he became the only pacer to scalp six wickets in T20Is. Before Chahar, no other pacer had picked up six wickets in an innings in T20Is and only spinners had managed to achieve this feat.

Chahar also became only the second bowler to take a five-wicket haul against Bangladesh in T20Is. Windies star Keemo Paul is the first bowler to do so by taking 5-15 at Dhaka in 2018.

Speaking at the end of the match, Chahar said that he never anticipated this would happen, but said that he was willing to put his hand up and get the job done for his side.

“I never thought of this, not even in my dreams. I have been trying to work hard since my childhood and my efforts have paid off. Rohit was planning to give me the crucial overs and the management wanted to do the same. I always focus on the next ball, I keep doing that, until I don’t complete my spell,” he said at the post match press conference.

Following the conclusion of T20I series, India will now take on Bangladesh in two-match Test series. The first Test is scheduled to be played in Indore while the second Test will be a historic Day-Night match in Kolkata.