India vs Bangladesh: Four arrested for betting in Kolkata

Acting upon credible information, three persons were arrested from Brindaban Basak Street under Jorabagan police station on Friday evening for running a racket using cricket betting app in their mobile phones.

cricket Updated: Nov 23, 2019 10:14 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Kolkata
Representational image.
Representational image. (Sakib Ali /Hindustan Times)
         

Four persons have been arrested for their alleged involvement in cricket betting related to the ongoing India-Bangladesh pink ball Test at the Eden Gardens, a senior police officer said on Saturday.

Acting upon credible information, three persons were arrested from Brindaban Basak Street under Jorabagan police station on Friday evening for running a racket using cricket betting app in their mobile phones, city police Joint Commissioner (Crime) Murlidhar Sharma said.

The troika -- Kundan Singh, 22, Mukesh Mali, 32, and Sanjoy Singh, 42, -- were grilled and following their statement another accomplice Md. Sarjil Hossain, 22, was arrested from New Market area.

Four mobile phones, two computer sets, cash worth Rs 2,05,000 and a note book were seized from the accused, Sharma said.

