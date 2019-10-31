e-paper
India vs Bangladesh: Liton Das trains in a mask at Arun Jaitley Stadium

Ind vs Ban: The air quality in Delhi continues to deteriorate and it has slipped into the ‘severe’ category in several places across the city.

cricket Updated: Oct 31, 2019 16:53 IST
ANI
ANI
New Delhi
Liton Das trains at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.
Liton Das trains at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.(ANI Image)
         

Amidst growing concerns over pollution in Delhi, Bangladesh’s batsman Liton Das was seen training in a mask at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Thursday. Some other players including Mushfiqur Rahim and Mustafizur Rahman were also spotted at the ground, however, they were without masks. The air quality in Delhi continues to deteriorate and it has slipped into ‘severe’ category in several places across the city. This has led many to urge the BCCI to shift the match from Delhi.

Also Read: Enginer tears into selection panel, says saw them get tea for Anushka during WC

Earlier in the day, Board of Control for Cricket in India’s (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly had confirmed that the match in Delhi will go ahead as planned.

When asked whether the match in Delhi would take place, Ganguly replied: “Yes, it will”. 

Former cricketer and current BJP lawmaker Gautam Gambhir said that no match should take place in the city until the pollution level comes under control.

Also Read: Sourav Ganguly’s selfie at Bangalore airport is ruling the internet

“No match or sporting event is bigger than the people of Delhi. I do not think any match should happen here in Delhi until the pollution level comes under control. The biggest issue that is bothering the Delhites is about pollution,” Gambhir had said.

The first T20I of the three-match series between India and Bangladesh is scheduled to be played at Arun Jaitley Stadium on November 3.

First Published: Oct 31, 2019 16:03 IST

