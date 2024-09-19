India vs Bangladesh Live Score 1st Test, Day 1: Rishabh Pant's comeback in focus as IND look to tackle BAN threat
- 38 Mins ago Mushfiqur Rahim's threat
- 47 Mins ago Rishabh Pant's comeback
- 57 Mins ago Jasprit Bumrah, the best in the world
- 4 Mins ago Kohli's three-word game
- 13 Mins ago The threat that Bangladesh carry
- 19 Mins ago What the presence of Jasprit Bumrah tells you...
- 30 Mins ago Bangladesh full squad for first and second Tests
- 39 Mins ago India full squad for the first Test
- 47 Mins ago Hello and welcome! It's time for some Test cricket!
India vs Bangladesh Live Score 1st Test, Day 1: India return to Test cricket with a series at home against a buoyant Bangladesh side, who are riding high on their historic series win in Pakistan just before this. India have come up with a full-strength squad for the first Test, with all of their regular red-ball stars featuring in it.
India vs Bangladesh Live Score 1st Test, Day 1: India are returning to competitive cricket after more than a month and would be on the road playing 10 Tests in 15 weeks starting with the first Test against Bangladesh in Chennai from Thursday. Bangladesh led by Najmul Hossain Shanto would be buoyed by their recent historic 2-0 win over Pakistan, however, India in home conditions would be a different customer completely....Read More
No other team has had similar success at home like India, who have won 17 successive Test series since 2012. Bangladesh have never won a Test match against India. Out of 13 Tests played between the two neighbours, India have won 11 and two matches ending in draws.
The Indian cricket team arrived a week before in Chennai to get used to the conditions and on Monday all the 16 players of the squad took part in the training session. The likes of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Sarfaraz Khan - who joined the squad late after playing the second round of Duleep Trophy – had a hit in the nets with the India captain putting more focus on playing the spinners knowing that the Bangladesh have too many spin bowling options.
On the other hand, Bangladesh who landed in Chennai on Sunday had their intense training session at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Monday. Litton Das, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Zakir Hasan, Shadman Islam and Mushfiqur Rahim timed the ball really well in the nets. Taijul Islam and Nayeem Hasan, the spinners who would play a key role in the two-match Test series were also seen in action. Shakib Al Hasan was expected to link up with the squad on Tuesday after his County stint at Surrey. The main attraction of Bangladesh’s training session was young pacer Nahid Rana, who claimed six wickets in two Tests against Pakistan.
Red-soil pitch and selection
The Chepauk track has been laid out with the red soil that is usually used to prepare the Wankhede pitch. Traditionally the red-soil pitch has bounce and carry, keeping the seamers in the picture. However, the hot and humid conditions in Chennai would possibly offer grip for the spinners as the Test progresses. But it would be the quicks who are expected to make an impact in the match because of the nature of the track and conditions. There would be a few sessions in the Test that would be dominated by reverse swing too.
When Rohit and coach Gautam Gambhir sit together to finalise the playing XI they have to make that call whether to pick an extra seamer or spinner. The certain starters in the bowling department are: Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja. Who takes the fifth spot? The contenders are Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Akash Deep and Yash Dayal.
Interestingly, India last played three seamers in a home Test and it was against Bangladesh in Kolkata in 2019. The chances of India going in with a third seamer is high because of the red-soil pitch in Chennai. There is a possibility of India using the Bangladesh and New Zealand series that would follow as the preparation ground for the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy from November to January. But they won’t risk laying out seamer-friendly tracks to prepare for Australia, while dropping crucial WTC points by losing Tests to Bangladesh and New Zealand. Mohammed Shami is expected to get fit for the Australia tour, but India would have these two Test series to identify other seamers apart from the regular quicks.
However, the India captain is not too concerned and said India have a lot of bowlers to pick from. Besides seniors, some talents also made heads turn in the recently concluded two round Duleep Trophy matches. Another selection dilemma would be between Sarfaraz and KL Rahul, who is returning to the Test fold after a while. Dhruv Jurel who was impressive in his debut series against England, has to make way for Rishabh Pant who is returning to Test cricket after a gap of two years.
When asked at the press conference about the work-load management for the bowlers ahead of the Australia tour, Rohit was clear that he and the team management have plans to rotate bowlers, depending on the workload that has been carried by them. In the England Tests, both Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj were rested, paving the way for Akash Deep's Test debut. But with this being a two-Test series, the room to experiment isn't much. So if players are rested, it will be done over the next five Tests – two against Bangladesh and three versus New Zealand.
India vs Bangladesh Live Score 1st Test, Day 1: Mushfiqur Rahim's threat
India vs Bangladesh Live Score 1st Test, Day 1: Bangladesh have a few Test veterans in their side and none have been more damaging for India than Mushfiqur Rahim. The wicketkeeper-batter is known for his meticulous preparation before a series and was seen practising a variety of sweeps at the Chepauk Stadium. Mushfiqur is one of few touring batters in the world who have a good Test record in India. He may have played only three Tests in the country but the Bangladesh wicketkeeper-batter has scored 331 runs at an average of 55.16 with one century and two half-centuries.
India vs Bangladesh Live Score 1st Test, Day 1: Rishabh Pant's comeback
India vs Bangladesh Live Score 1st Test, Day 1: The biggest talking point of this series is Rishabh Pant's return. His career, one of the most incredible things Test cricket had ever seen in the last five years, went into a temporary deep freeze after he suffered a car crash at the turn of the year betwen 2022 and 2023. He had played his last international match just before that, which was also a Test against Bangladesh incidentally, where he scored 93 off 104 in the first innings. It was the sixth time that he had been dismissed in the 90s in Test cricket and he has five centuries to his name as well in just 33 matches. No wonder he is back in the squad as soon as he was available.
India vs Bangladesh Live Score 1st Test, Day 1: Jasprit Bumrah, the best in the world
India vs Bangladesh Live Score 1st Test, Day 1: That was the assessment of his new head coach, Gautam Gambhir, yesterday. This will be the first time that Gambhir will work with India's pace genius.
“Bumrah is the best fast bowler in the world in all the three formats. And it's not just his performance, it's just his hunger as well. The best part is that he wants to play as much Test cricket as he can,” Gambhir told reporters yesterday.
"I think what he has done in T20 format in West Indies to what he can do in red-ball cricket, what he did against England. So I feel that yes, it is actually not even a luxury. I think it's really an honour that we've got someone like Bumrah playing for us and sitting in that dressing room. We can make a change, we can make a difference at any stage of the game. So yes, hopefully, we can do the same in this series and going forward as well."
India vs Bangladesh Live Score 1st Test, Day 1: Kohli's three-word game
India vs Bangladesh Live Score 1st Test, Day 1: "Kindness". "Chivalry". "Respect".
What did Kohli mean when he tweeted out those three words on X? Is it going to be his mantra in the upcoming Test matches? Is this what he is demanding from fans whenever they turn up in the stands for this series? Will it be his philosophy whenever he has a chat with opposition players? Has three words of the English language ever been analysed as much as this? Questions, questions everywhere and, let's face it, Kohli is under no obligation to clear up the three-word mystery.
India vs Bangladesh Live Score 1st Test, Day 1: The threat that Bangladesh carry
India vs Bangladesh Live Score 1st Test, Day 1: They may be minnows in Test cricket but Bangladesh bring to India the kind of threats that the hosts are not used to facing when other top sides come visiting. Unlike England, Australia, South Africa and New Zealand, Bangladesh have more than one genuine world class spinner in their lineup and the average batter from the country is more adept at handling this type of bowling than one from any of the aforementioned nations. Add to all this the fact that Bangladesh just looked much kore steady in all departments of the game than they ever have in that series in Pakistan and it becomes pretty clear that we have an interesting series in our hands. It will still be the mother of all upsets, to put it lightly, if Bangladesh manage to win even one of the two Tests, let alone the series, but it is not something that is entirely improbable, which was the case the last two times they toured India.
India vs Bangladesh Live Score 1st Test, Day 1: What the presence of Jasprit Bumrah tells you...
India vs Bangladesh Live Score 1st Test, Day 1: Bumrah was not expected to be a part of the Indian team for this series even until a day before the squad for the first Test was announced. While there were some raised eyebrows over some senior Indian players not appearing in the Duleep Trophy, there was absolutely no one having any issue with Bumrah being given as much rest as he needed, considering the humungous value he brings when India travel to Australia for a five-Test series and then try to win the Champions Trophy next year.
However, there he is, preparing to throw them down at the Bangladesh batters. This could mean either of two things. One is that India are wary of the threat Bangladesh carry, especially considering what they did to Pakistan in Pakistan just before this series. If somehow Bangladesh pull off a similar heist in India, anyone who has followed cricket in this nation would know that all the euphoria of winning the T20 World Cup would be replaced by obituaries to India's life in Test cricket. And so, the selectors decided that no stone could be left unturned in trying to win at least the first Test. The other possibility is that Bumrah had enough of sitting at home and couldn't bear missing out on his beloved Test cricket when being fully fit.
India vs Bangladesh Live Score 1st Test, Day 1: Bangladesh full squad for first and second Tests
India vs Bangladesh Live Score 1st Test, Day 1: Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Shadman Islam, Zakir Hasan, Mominul Haque, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Das(w), Jaker Ali, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Khaled Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed, Taijul Islam, Nayeem Hasan, Nahid Rana
India vs Bangladesh Live Score 1st Test, Day 1: India full squad for the first Test
India vs Bangladesh Live Score 1st Test, Day 1: Rohit Sharma(c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Sarfaraz Khan, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Dhruv Jurel, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal, Akash Deep
India vs Bangladesh Live Score 1st Test, Day 1: Hello and welcome! It's time for some Test cricket!
India vs Bangladesh Live Score 1st Test, Day 1: Get your white shirts and pants out of the washing machine because the Indian men's team is back to playing Test cricket after a six-month-long break! They face Bangladesh in the first Test at the Chepauk Stadium. Stay tuned for more updates.