India vs Bangladesh Live Score, Asian Games 2023 semi-final: Ruturaj Gaikwad-led IND eye improved outing vs BAN

India vs Bangladesh Live Score, Asian Games 2023: The Indian cricket team – led by Ruturaj Gaikwad – is set to face Bangladesh in the first semi-final of the men's event at the Asian Games, following their victory over Nepal by 23 runs in the Quarter-Final 1. With superstars such as Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli among others at home for the one-day World Cup, India, the world's top-ranked Twenty20 team have a second-string squad in Hangzhou. But it is still formidable, packed with promising youngsters who have excelled in the Indian Premier League. There will be some concerns over their showing – particularly with the bat – during the game against Nepal. While captain Gaikwad took 23 balls for his 25, Tilak Varma visibly struggled as he could only score 2 off 10 balls. The duo would look to put the dismal performance past them as they prepare for the all-important semi-final.

India vs Bangladesh Asian Games 2023 semi-final live score: IND vs BAN Live Updates(AFP)