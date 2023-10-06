News / Cricket / India vs Bangladesh Live Score, Asian Games 2023 semi-final: Ruturaj Gaikwad-led IND eye improved outing vs BAN
India vs Bangladesh Live Score, Asian Games 2023 semi-final: Ruturaj Gaikwad-led IND eye improved outing vs BAN

Oct 06, 2023 05:40 AM IST
India vs Bangladesh Live Score, Asian Games 2023 semi-final: Get live updates from the IND vs BAN men's cricket semi-final in Hangzhou.

India vs Bangladesh Live Score, Asian Games 2023: The Indian cricket team – led by Ruturaj Gaikwad – is set to face Bangladesh in the first semi-final of the men's event at the Asian Games, following their victory over Nepal by 23 runs in the Quarter-Final 1. With superstars such as Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli among others at home for the one-day World Cup, India, the world's top-ranked Twenty20 team have a second-string squad in Hangzhou. But it is still formidable, packed with promising youngsters who have excelled in the Indian Premier League. There will be some concerns over their showing – particularly with the bat – during the game against Nepal. While captain Gaikwad took 23 balls for his 25, Tilak Varma visibly struggled as he could only score 2 off 10 balls. The duo would look to put the dismal performance past them as they prepare for the all-important semi-final.

The spotlight will be on Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rinku Singh; the latter played a crucial role by scoring a quick 37 off just 15 balls in the first quarter-final., while Yashasvi's explosive century, which came in just 49 balls and featured 8 fours and 7 sixes, remained a standout performance. India's exceptional performance in various events has contributed to their impressive medals tally, which had reached a total of 86 medals by the end of Day 12 at the Asian Games.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Oct 06, 2023 05:40 AM IST

    India vs Bangladesh Live Score: When it's IND vs BAN…

    India vs Bangladesh Live Score: If not India vs Pakistan, India vs Bangladesh always promises to steal the show. Let's face it. India have been the stronger of the two sides and even though they have a formidable head-to-head record, the 'Noisy Neighbours' have dealt India their fair share of defeat. In a mindboggling trivia, Bangladesh have defeated thrice India in their last four H2H ODIs, and that speaks volumes of how IND vs BAN is no longer a one-sided contest anymore. And when it's a knockout, things promise to become just that tad bit interesting.

  • Oct 06, 2023 05:30 AM IST

    India vs Bangladesh Live Score: And India's bowling… oh well!

    India vs Bangladesh Live Score: India managed to squeeze in a 23-run win over Nepal but frailties remain. That their bowling line-up – featuring pacers Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh conceded 179 is not something head coach VVS Laxman and bowling coach Sairaj Bahutule would want to brush under the carpet. As the Nepal lower order went hammer and tongs on the Indian pacers – agreed the ground wasn't the largest – a worried look descended upon many an Indian face, and even though the Boys in Blue got the job done, a long meeting with the bowlers must have ensued in the change room post-match. Nevertheless, the bowlers will be eager to ensure a smoother performance today with fewer hiccups.

  • Oct 06, 2023 05:20 AM IST

    India vs Bangladesh Live Score: Another IND vs PAK final loading?

    India vs Bangladesh Live Score: Well, a win for the Indian team will see them through to the final, and later in the day with Pakistan taking on the Netherlands, the stage could be set for an India vs Pakistan Asian Games final. The two senior teams recently missed the opportunity to go head-to-head in the summit clash of the Asia Cup. However, given India and Pakistan starting strong favourites against Bangladesh and the Netherlands respectively, it seems likely that the two Asian giants are poised to meet in the gold medal match on Sunday.

  • Oct 06, 2023 05:10 AM IST

    India vs Bangladesh Live Score: India need their batters to step up!

    India vs Bangladesh Live Score: The Indian men's cricket team was in for a reality check against Nepal when their batters, barring two, looked all over the place. Now it wasn't the easiest of pitches to bat on, but as demonstrated by Yashasvi Jaiswal and his century, and Rinku Singh signing off the Indian innings with the perfect finish, it wasn't impossible either. Ruturaj Gaikwad looked scratchy, as did Tilak Varma and Shivam Dube. These are international cricketers who have represented India at the highest level, and would be eager to turn things around against a very opportunistic Bangladesh unit. Improved batting should be key for India.

  • Oct 06, 2023 05:00 AM IST

    India vs Bangladesh Live Score: Hello and good morning!

    India vs Bangladesh Live Score: Good morning, all you early risers! Are you here for the cricket? Bet you are because today promises to be a monumental day for the Indian men’s cricket team at the Asian Games, as they take on Bangladesh in the semifinal. HISTORIC, as a win today will ensure India secures a top-two finish, guaranteeing them at least a silver medal. The ultimate goal, of course, is the gold, and it's a distinct possibility. The journey to the final commences today, with India standing as the clear favourites.

ByHT Sports Desk

