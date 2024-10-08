India vs Bangladesh Live Streaming, 2nd T20I: When and where to watch IND vs BAN match on TV and Online

Suryakumar Yadav and Co. will look to seal the series on Wednesday when they face Bangladesh in the second T20I match at Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi. The Men in Blue produced a dominant show in the series opener to register a 7-wicket win and claimed a 1-0 lead. The hosts decided to hand debut caps to Mayank Yadav and Nitish Kumar Reddy in Gwalior and expected to give him another chance in New Delhi. India's captain Suryakumar Yadav shakes hands with his Bangladesh's counterpart Najmul Hossain Shanto.(AFP)

Mayank had an impressive start to his career with a maiden over and also went on to claim a wicket. Meanwhile, Nitish Reddy played a knock of 16 runs* and bowled a couple of overs. Meanwhile, Varun Chakaravarthy claimed three wickets in his comeback after almost three years. He had a tough start in the match, with sixteen runs coming off his first over, but he bounced back well to claim three wickets and played a pivotal role in India's triumph.

India is expected to retain the same XI from the series opener, as players like Riyan Parag and Rinku Singh didn't get a chance to bat in Gwalior.

Bangladesh, who went with more or less than same side they fielded at the World Cup earlier this year, have the advantage of experience but the side has just not been able to crack the T20 format. Batting continues to remain their weak link and it wasn't a surprise to see the side struggle against India's disciplined bowling attack.

"I wouldn't say we played badly. We are a better team than this. We haven't done well in this format for a long time, but I don't believe we are such a bad team," captain Najmul Hossain Shanto conceded in Gwalior.

