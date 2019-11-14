e-paper
India vs Bangladesh: Ravichandran Ashwin enters elite list led by Muttiah Muralitharan

Ashwin dismissed Bangladesh skipper Mominul Haque to claim his 250th wicket at home and he also became the third India bowler to achieve the milestone after Anil Kumble and Harbhajan Singh.

cricket Updated: Nov 14, 2019 14:15 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Ravichandran Ashwin, third right, celebrates with teammates the dismissal of Bangladesh's captain Mominul Haque.
Ravichandran Ashwin, third right, celebrates with teammates the dismissal of Bangladesh's captain Mominul Haque.(AP)
         

Ravichandran Ashwin is no stranger to major milestones in Test cricket and the India off-spinner added another major milestone to his name during the first Test match between India and Bangladesh at the Holkar Stadium in Indore on Thursday. Ashwin dismissed Bangladesh skipper Mominul Haque to claim his 250th wicket at home and he also became the third India bowler to achieve the milestone after Anil Kumble and Harbhajan Singh. Overall, he is now the 11th bowler to achieve the brilliant milestone with Muttiah Muralitharan leading the list with 493 wickets.

READ: After first session in Indore, Vaughan takes a dig at Indian pitches again

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) took to Twitter and wrote: “250 Test wickets at home for @ashwinravi99. He becomes the third Indian bowler to do so after @anilkumble1074 & @harbhajan_singh.”

 

Ashwin became the third fastest to scalp 250 Test wickets at home. Muralitharan takes the numero uno spot in this particular list as he reached the mark in just 40 Tests. Anil Kumble comes a close second as he did the same in 41 Tests. As for Ashwin, he completed this feat in his 42nd match in the longest format.

250+ wickets by an Indian at home

350: Anil Kumble

265: Harbhajan Singh

250: R Ashwin* (when he dismissed Mominul)

The Indian bowlers were quite impressive in the first two session of the Indore Test with the Bangladesh batsmen finding it quite difficult to play their shots. At tea, the visitors were 140 for the loss of seven wickets with Mohammed Shami taking three wickets and Ashwin taking two. Umesh Yadav and Ishant Sharma chipped in with one each.

