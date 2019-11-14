e-paper
India vs Bangladesh: After first session in Indore, Michael Vaughan takes a dig at Indian pitches again

Ind vs Ban: Indian bowlers reduced Bangladesh to 63/3 at Lunch with pacers Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami and Ishant Sharma scalping one wicket each.

cricket Updated: Nov 14, 2019 12:22 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
File image of former England cricketer Michael Vaughan.
File image of former England cricketer Michael Vaughan.(Getty Images)
         

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan took a subtle dig at pitch after the conclusion of first session on opening day of first Test between India and Bangladesh at Holkar Stadium in Indore on Thursday. Indian bowlers reduced Bangladesh to 63/3 at Lunch with pacers Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami and Ishant Sharma scalping one wicket each.

Also Read: Exclusive | Dhawan opens up on Kohli, Rohit as different captains

Vaughan, who has been critical of Indian pitches in the past, once again took to Twitter to express his opinion and his post read: “This Test Match pitch in India is a belter .... #Justsaying #INDvBAN.” 

Earlier, Vaughan had branded the pitch as boring during India’s second Test against South Africa at Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium in Pune. “Test match cricket pitches in India are boring...The first 3/4 days the contest is far too in favour of the bat...needs more action for the bowler...My thought of the day ...,” Vaughan had tweeted.  

Pacemen Umesh Yadav and Ishant Sharma struck early to remove the openers as Bangladesh reached 63 for three at lunch. Both Umesh and Ishant bowled at a lively pace on a green Indore wicket after India were made to field first at the start of the two-match series. Skipper Mominul Haque, on 22, and Mushfiqur Rahim, on 14, were batting at the break.

Also Read: Exclusive: Tendulkar explains the ‘critical factor’ in playing pink balls

It could have been worse for Bangladesh had India not been sloppy in the field. Ajinkya Rahane dropped Mominul at slip when he had made only three and Mushfiqur survived when skipper Virat Kohli spilled a catch at third slip.

