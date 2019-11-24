e-paper
India vs Bangladesh: Sanjay Manjrekar faces Twitter backlash over argument with Harsha Bhogle on live commentary

IND vs BAN: Former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar has received criticism on social media for his remarks on live commentary to fellow colleague Harsha Bhogle.

cricket Updated: Nov 24, 2019 20:30 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Harsha Bhogle and Sanjay Manjrekar.
Harsha Bhogle and Sanjay Manjrekar.(Twitter/HT Collage)
         

Former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar received backlash on Twitter after an audio clip of his argument with fellow commentator Harsha Bhogle during the historic pink ball test went viral on the social media. The two were discussing the issues of visibility with the pink ball in a Day-Night Test when a disagreement of sorts occurred on air between them. “When there is a post-mortem done of this, and there should be a post-mortem of this game, the visibility of the ball will be a big factor against those white side screen,” Bhogle said.

“Don’t think so,” Manjrekar replied. “Because when you see the way the catches at slips have been taken, the visibility does not seem to be an issue at all. Texture of the ball is the issue.”

Also read: Complete domination: Indian pacers bag historic 1st at Eden Gardens

Harsha went on to suggest that the players need to be asked whether they faced any visibility issues. “I’d ask all of them, batsmen from both the teams, what do you think about the visibility... It doesn’t cost anything.”

 

“You might as well ask players everything... say nothing here,” Manjrekar said. “You might need to ask, Harsha. For us, who have played the game, get a fair idea of what is happening out there,” he went on to add.

After allowing Manjrekar to make his point, Harsha said: “The reason I’d ask everybody Sanjay because when you have played the game what the conditions are... but it cannot be a limitations to learning. It can be an aid to learning. If you don’t ask players, we would never have got T20 cricket or day-night cricket. So sometimes, it’s best to ask everybody what they think and justify your hypotheses rather than ruling it out completely.”

Manjrekar finished the discussion: “Point taken but don’t agree.”

Twitterati were not happy with Manjrekar for his comments during the discussion: 

 

 

 

Meanwhile, India went on to win the historic Pink ball Test against Bangladesh by an innings and 46 runs to seal the series 2-0. Virat Kohli & Co. will take on West Indies in a limited-overs series next, which is set to begin from December 6.

