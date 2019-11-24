India vs Bangladesh: Sanjay Manjrekar faces Twitter backlash over argument with Harsha Bhogle on live commentary

cricket

Updated: Nov 24, 2019 20:30 IST

Former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar received backlash on Twitter after an audio clip of his argument with fellow commentator Harsha Bhogle during the historic pink ball test went viral on the social media. The two were discussing the issues of visibility with the pink ball in a Day-Night Test when a disagreement of sorts occurred on air between them. “When there is a post-mortem done of this, and there should be a post-mortem of this game, the visibility of the ball will be a big factor against those white side screen,” Bhogle said.

“Don’t think so,” Manjrekar replied. “Because when you see the way the catches at slips have been taken, the visibility does not seem to be an issue at all. Texture of the ball is the issue.”

Also read: Complete domination: Indian pacers bag historic 1st at Eden Gardens

Harsha went on to suggest that the players need to be asked whether they faced any visibility issues. “I’d ask all of them, batsmen from both the teams, what do you think about the visibility... It doesn’t cost anything.”

This is pathetic behaviour from @sanjaymanjrekar. As if he hasn't touched many lows already. BCCI should demand a public on-air apology from him to @bhogleharsha https://t.co/nSRzxMB7Rx — Sohini (@Mittermaniac) November 24, 2019

“You might as well ask players everything... say nothing here,” Manjrekar said. “You might need to ask, Harsha. For us, who have played the game, get a fair idea of what is happening out there,” he went on to add.

After allowing Manjrekar to make his point, Harsha said: “The reason I’d ask everybody Sanjay because when you have played the game what the conditions are... but it cannot be a limitations to learning. It can be an aid to learning. If you don’t ask players, we would never have got T20 cricket or day-night cricket. So sometimes, it’s best to ask everybody what they think and justify your hypotheses rather than ruling it out completely.”

Manjrekar finished the discussion: “Point taken but don’t agree.”

Twitterati were not happy with Manjrekar for his comments during the discussion:

@sanjaymanjrekar I think that was a very cheap shot saying to @bhogleharsha "For those of us who played the game" — Gautam Govitrikar DMD (@Gautaamm) November 24, 2019

This is boorish and absolutely unnecessary from @sanjaymanjrekar. Pity. What does it cost to be civil to a fellow commentator who was asking a very valid question? "You need to ask." Really. https://t.co/M7uhsyFpgD — Joy Bhattacharjya (@joybhattacharj) November 24, 2019

This is unnecessarily condescending and disappointing coming from someone such as @sanjaymanjrekar who I have respect and affection for. Of course playing the game at the highest level is great. But, as @bhogleharsha says, no harm at all in asking those involved in THIS game. https://t.co/MTvIVLzcK0 — Anand Vasu (@anandvasu) November 24, 2019

Sanjay Manjrekar is a disgrace to television commentary. I’ve had enough! #IndvBan — Ajith Ramamurthy (@Ajith_tweets) November 24, 2019

The internet come up with memes on, along with any other topic, #SanjayManjrekar, over the past few years. That is okay. They pass.



However, what happened today was not remotely funny.#INDvBAN#PinkBallTest

1/n — Abhishek Mukherjee (@ovshake42) November 24, 2019

Meanwhile, India went on to win the historic Pink ball Test against Bangladesh by an innings and 46 runs to seal the series 2-0. Virat Kohli & Co. will take on West Indies in a limited-overs series next, which is set to begin from December 6.