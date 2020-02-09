e-paper
Home / Cricket / India vs Bangladesh, U19 World Cup final: Dhruv Jurel’s lightning fast stumping draws comparisons from MS Dhoni - WATCH

India vs Bangladesh, U19 World Cup final: Dhruv Jurel’s lightning fast stumping draws comparisons from MS Dhoni - WATCH

India vs Bangladesh, U19 World Cup final: Twitterati was quick to compare Jurel with former India captain MS Dhoni, who has been known for lightning quick stumping work throughout his career. 

cricket Updated: Feb 09, 2020 19:50 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Dhruv Jurel celebrates after sensational stumping.
Dhruv Jurel celebrates after sensational stumping.(BCCITwitter)
         

India U19 team wicketkeeper Dhruv Jurel achieved a sensational stumping dismissal in the U19 World Cup final against Bangladesh in Potchefstroom. The moment took place in the 17th over when spinner Ravi Bishnoi flighted a slow one outside off to Shamim Hossain in the first ball of his over. Hossain decided to step forward and defend the ball, but played a little outside the line, and got a small inside edge on the ball. 

The ball rolled back to keeper Jurel behind the stumps after it ricocheted off the batsman’s pads. Hossain failed to realise that he needs to get his feet back into the crease, and Jurel saw his opportunity. With a lightning fast speed, Jurel collected the ball from the ground with one hand and took the bails off.

Also read: India batsmen end up at same end, confuse umpires whom to declare out - WATCH

Twitterati was quick to compare Jurel with former India captain MS Dhoni, who has been known for lightning quick stumping work throughout his career. 

 

Meanwhile, India’s batting wilted under pressure as a superb Bangladesh bowling attack shot the defending champions out for a paltry 177 in 47.2 overs in the final of the ICC U-19 World Cup on Sunday. Yasashvi Jaiswal (88 off 121 balls) was once again a standout performer but not for once did he look like dominating the Bangladesh bowling unit whose new ball bowlers Shoriful Islam (2/31 in 10 overs) and Tanzim Hasan Shakib (2/28 in 8.2 overs) literally stifled the Indians for runs.

The third seamer Avishek Das (3/40 in 9 overs) was the most successful bowler in terms of figures but it was Shoriful’s first spell with channelised aggression that put the Indians on the back-foot from the onset.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

