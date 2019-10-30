India vs Bangladesh: Visitors touch down in Delhi ahead of first T20I - see pics

cricket

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 22:43 IST

The players of Bangladesh cricket team touched down in Delhi on Wednesday ahead of their T20I series against India. The ‘Bangla Tigers’ are scheduled to play three T20Is and two Tests against India starting Sunday. Delhi will host the first T20I at Arun Jaitley Stadium to mark the opening of the much-anticipated series between the two neighbouring nations.

Bangladesh cricket team arrives in Delhi. Bangladesh is scheduled to play India, in the first T-20 match of the series, at Arun Jaitley stadium on 3rd November. pic.twitter.com/4qBwSmOhQG — ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2019

Mahmudullah Riyad and Mominul Haque have been handed the reins of Bangladesh’s T20 and Test squads respectively after the ICC slapped a two-year ban on regular skipper Shakib Al Hasan for failing to report three corrupt approaches.

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) named Mahmudullah as the T20 captain, while Mominul will lead the Test side against India.

Left-arm spinner Taijul Islam, who made his T20I debut earlier this year against Zimbabwe, was included in the T20 squad in place of Shakib, while Mohammad Mithun and Imrul Kayes also found a place in the squad after Bangladesh had to make changes due to the absence of Tamim Iqbal and Mohammad Saifuddin.

Bangladesh team at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport before departing home for the India Tour. pic.twitter.com/3WXxSVF2JY — Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) October 30, 2019

Mithun replaced Tamim, who decided to stay with his wife with the couple expecting their second child, while Abu Hider Rony came in place of Saifuddin, who was ruled out of the series because of a recurring back injury.

Returning to the Test squad after their tour of New Zealand in March was Bangladesh left-arm pacer Mustafizur Rahman, who will be also available for the T20Is.

India and Bangladesh will play their maiden Day-Night Test during the tour in Kolkata from November 22 to 26, the second game of the two-Test series.

Bangladesh T20I squad: Mahmudullah (C), Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Naim, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Aminul Islam, Arafat Sunny, Al-Amin Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Shafiul Islam, Mohammad Mithun, Taijul Islam, Abu Hider.

Bangladesh Test squad: Shadman Islam, Imrul Kayes, Saif Hassan, Mominul Haque (C), Liton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Mohammad Mithun, Mosaddek Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Taijul Islam, Nayeem Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Al-Amin Hossain, Abu Jayed, Ebadat Hossain.

