Wednesday, Oct 30, 2019

India vs Bangladesh full schedule: Date and time of all the matches

Ind vs Ban: India will be without talismanic skipper Virat Kohli as he was rested for the T20I series. Opener Rohit Sharma will lead the ‘Men in Blue’ in the three-match series.

cricket Updated: Oct 30, 2019 20:05 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
File image of India skipper Virat Kohli speaking to players during a Test.
File image of India skipper Virat Kohli speaking to players during a Test.(PTI)
         

India will look to continue their good run at home when they lock horns against Bangladesh in their upcoming series starting Sunday. India are scheduled to play three T20Is and two Tests against the ‘Bangla Tigers’, including a historic Day-Night Test, and if the build up to series is anything to go by, expect the unexpected when the two neighbouring nations clash against each other.

India will be without talismanic skipper Virat Kohli as he was rested for the T20I series. Opener Rohit Sharma will lead the ‘Men in Blue’ in the three-match series. Kohli will return for the two-match Test series as India will look to extend their dominance in the longest format at home.

As for the visitors, they have been stung hard by two-year suspension of captain Shakib Al Hasan. The number one all-rounder in the world accepted three charges of breaching the ICC Anti-Corruption Code and agreed the sanction. Mahmudullah Riyad and Mominul Haque were handed the reins of Bangladesh’s T20 and Test squads respectively following Shakib’s suspension.

Left-arm spinner Taijul Islam, who made his T20I debut earlier this year against Zimbabwe, was included in the T20 squad in place of Shakib, while Mohammad Mithun and Imrul Kayes also found a place in the squad after Bangladesh had to make changes due to the absence of Tamim Iqbal and Mohammad Saifuddin.

India vs Bangladesh T20I series

Nov 3: 1st T20I at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi (7:00 PM)

Nov 7: 2nd T20I at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot (7:00 PM)

Nov 10: 3rd T20I at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur (7:00 PM)

India vs Bangladesh Test series

Nov 14-18: 1st Test at Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore (9:30 AM)

Nov 22-26: 2nd Test at Eden Gardens, Kolkata (11:30 AM)

First Published: Oct 30, 2019 20:05 IST

