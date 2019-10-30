e-paper
Sourav Ganguly, Rahul Dravid discuss roadmap to improve National Cricket Academy

The cricket governing body has got an additional 15 acres of land from the Karnataka government for setting up the Centre of Excellence near the international airport.

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 18:51 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Bengaluru
A file photo of Sourav Ganguly (L) and Rahul Dravid.(PTI)
         

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly met National Cricket Academy (NCA) chief Rahul Dravid at the Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday and held crucial discussions to give new shape to NCA infrastructure.

The two former Indian cricketers reviewed a roadmap to take the academy to a new level.

Ganguly, along with NCA officials, also visited the proposed land for building a new NCA facility in Bangalore.

The cricket governing body has got an additional 15 acres of land from the Karnataka government for setting up the Centre of Excellence near the international airport.

BCCI had completed the 25-acre deal with the state government in May. The total area of the facility is now 40 acres. Currently, the NCA is situated adjacent to the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru and has been criticised for becoming just a ‘rehabilitation centre’.

For over a couple of years now, the BCCI has been planning to find an alternate location to build the NCA with state-of-the-art facilities.

The land allocated for the NCA is a stone’s throw away from the Kempegowda International Airport in Devanahalli. It should be adequate for three grounds, apart from indoor nets, administrative buildings, and the hostels. The land allotted is said to be on a 99-year lease.

