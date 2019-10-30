e-paper
Steve Smith survives run out despite being out of crease as bowler commits hilarious mistake - Watch

cricket Updated: Oct 30, 2019 17:36 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Lakshan Sandakan of Sri Lanka attempts to run out Australia’s Steve Smith.
Lakshan Sandakan of Sri Lanka attempts to run out Australia’s Steve Smith.(Twitter/Cricket.com.au)
         

The old firm of Steve Smith and David Warner got together on Wednesday to take Australia to a comfortable win over Sri Lanka in the second T20 international at Brisbane, the hosts thus taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Smith, 53 not out of 36 balls, and Warner, 60 not out of 41 balls, stitched together an unbeaten 117-run stand to take the hosts home at the Gabba with 7 overs to spare.

FULL SCORECARD - AUSTRALIA vs SRI LANKA - 2nd T20I

Towards the end of the match though Sri Lanka had a chance to reduce the margin of defeat to 8 wickets as spinner Lakshan Sandakan attempted to run Steve Smith out. David Warner hit the ball straight back at the bowler and it crashed into the stumps at the non-striker’s end.

Steve Smith, who had already taken off for a run was outside the crease as Sandakan pulled the stump out with his left hand, as is the rule if the bails had already fallen. 

The bowler though forgot to touch the ball, which was in his right hand, with the stumps and this Smith survived the chance despite being way outside his crease.

The match though was already lost by then and the Aussies wrapped up the formality to win the series with amatch yet to be played.

First Published: Oct 30, 2019 17:10 IST

