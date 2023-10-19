India vs Bangladesh, World Cup 2023 Match 17: IND vs BAN head-to-head record and form guide

"Whenever you start focusing only on bigger teams, an upset happens," Virat Kohli has perfectly explained how India are approaching its upcoming match against Bangladesh at the ICC World Cup 2023. After hammering Australia, Afghanistan and arch-rivals Pakistan, Rohit Sharma and Co. will aim to record its fourth straight win in the ICC World Cup. The World Cup hosts will meet Shakib Al Hasan's Bangladesh in match No.17 of the showpiece event at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium on Thursday. India's Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul during a practice session (PTI)

Well aware of the ongoing trend of upsets and one-sided encounters, Team India is expected to avoid making any changes in their playing XI against Bangladesh. Speaking on the eve of the World Cup fixture, bowling coach Paras Mhambrey suggested that the hosts will not be rotating bowlers against Bangladesh. Thus, veteran pacer Mohammed Shami is expected to warm the bench in Pune.

While England and South Africa have suffered shocking defeats, India kickstarted its World Cup campaign with a hat-trick of wins. Visitors Bangladesh will take a late call on captain Shakib Al Hasan, who suffered a quadriceps injury when his side squared off against New Zealand. India can surpass New Zealand on the World Cup points table with a comfortable win over Bangladesh. The 2019 World Cup runners-up is the only side to win all first four games of the tournament. India can emulate New Zealand's feat by defeating Bangladesh at Pune.

Form guide

India WWWLW (last five ODIs, most recent first)

Bangladesh LLWLL

Overall

India wins: 31

Bangladesh wins: 8

Tied: 0

No Result: 1

Did you know?

Bangladesh are set to end a 25-year wait by playing its first ODI against the Men In Blue in India. Bangladesh last played an ODI in India at the Wankhede Stadium in 1998. Bangladesh skipper Shakib has picked up 10 wickets in four games against India since 2022. Former India skipper Kohli has slammed four centuries against Bangladesh. In 15 ODIs, the 34-year-old has an average of 67.25 and a strike rate of 101.25 against Bangladesh. Star bowlers Shakib, Taskin Ahmed and Mustafizur Rahman all have taken five-wicket hauls against India in the 50-over format.

