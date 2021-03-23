'When I was with the team, there used to be discussions about him': Bangar highlights 'biggest speciality' about Krishna
- Prasidh Krishna from Karnataka made the headlines when he earned his maiden Team India call-up for the three-match ODI series against England.
India's former batting coach Sanjay Bangar believes pacer Prasidh Krishna has been known as an adept limited-overs bowler for a long time.
The right-arm pacer from Karnataka made the headlines when he earned his maiden Team India call-up for the three-match ODI series against England.
While speaking during a show on Star Sports, 48-year-old Bangar revealed that the youngster has been in the reckoning for the Indian team for quite a while now.
"Prasidh Krishna has been considered a very good bowler in the shorter formats for a long time. When I was with the team, there used to be discussions about him as a good option," said Bangar.
Twenty-five-year-old Krishna has played 48 List A games, bagging 81 wickets at an average of 23.07. Courtesy injuries and team dynamics of the Karnataka side, he has only played 9 first-class matches.
The Bangalore-born speedster has also been a regular member of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) squad in the Indian Premier League (IPL). In the 24 matches he has played so far for the Kolkata-based franchise, Krishna has clinched 18 wickets and Bangar believes that the IPL experience will help him in international cricket as well.
"His biggest speciality is that he has played 24-25 IPL matches. So he knows very well how to understand the situation and bowl according to the field settings. He has a sound head and can make good decisions," added Bangar.
The year 2018, when he first turned up for KKR in the IPL, was a turning point for the bowler. He was also picked for India A's squad for the tri-series against England A and West India A. Moreover, he was also a part of the India B squad for a quadrangular one-day series involving India A, Australia A, and South Africa A.
KKR will kick off their campaign against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Chennai on April 11. The side finished 5th in the league stage last year, missing out on a playoff berth by a whisker due to a poorer run-rate than the fourth-placed team.
- Prasidh Krishna from Karnataka made the headlines when he earned his maiden Team India call-up for the three-match ODI series against England.
