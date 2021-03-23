Hasan returns two negative tests for COVID-19, will join camp on Tuesday
Fast bowler Hasan Ali has returned two negative tests after initially testing positive for COVID-19 and will join the Pakistan training camp from Tuesday ahead of their tours of South Africa and Zimbabwe.
The PCB has carried out a relentless schedule of COVID-19 tests on all the players and officials selected to travel to South Africa and Zimbabwe and only Hasan had tested positive in the initial tests.
The pacer had apparently also tested positive a day before the Pakistan Super League 6 was postponed earlier this month in Karachi due to rising cases of the infection among the franchise players and officials and even board employees.
Hasan is said to have tested positive after attending a small get together at which Islamabad United players were present, including Australian leg-spinner Fawad Ahmed.
Fawad had returned a positive test during the league and was only allowed to return home after completing a quarantine period at the hotel.
Hasan and Fawad are part of the Islamabad United outfit in the PSL which is set to resume in June.
A reliable source in the PCB said the relentless COVID-19 tests are being carried out in the Pakistan camp as the squad is due to leave on March 28 and the board does not want any problems to occur at the eve of departure.
The PCB is yet to confirm whether the entire Pakistan squad will travel to Johannesburg by a chartered flight or the players, who will only participate in the two-Test series in Zimbabwe, will join the rest of the team in mid-April.
Pakistan will play three ODIs and four T20 internationals in South Africa and two Tests and three T20s in Zimbabwe.
'He batted with authority': Laxman Suryakumar and Shreyas for 1st England ODI
- With Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya almost certainties, the big toss-up will be between Shreyas Iyer and Suryakumar Yadav, for the all-important No. 4 position.
Fans feel Vaughan may have hampered India's chances with ODI series prediction
- India and England will play a three-match ODI series that begins on Tuesday at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.
New Zealand vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI: Live score and updates
- Check out live score and updates from the 2nd ODI between New Zealand and Bangladesh in Christchurch.
Lakmal takes five wickets but West Indies in control of first test
IPL 2021: Kolkata Knight Riders players assemble in Mumbai for quarantine
- The first set of people to arrive at the hotel on Saturday, March, 20, included former skipper Dinesh Karthik along with spinner Varun Chakravarthy, Rahul Tripathi, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Sandeep Warrier, and Vaibhav Arora.
Kohli quotes lines from Hindi song when asked about KL Rahul's performance
- "There is a lot of impatience outside the cricket set up. People love listening to criticism and it has only increased," he added.
If you don't play him in ODIs also then what's the point:Chopra on India spinner
- Chopra further questioned the exclusion of pacer Navdeep Saini, Deepak Chahar and left-arm off-spinner Axar Patel from the Indian ODI squad.
Ind vs Eng: Kohli could join Tendulkar, Ponting, Kallis in elite list in 1st ODI
- The first ODI will take place on Tuesday at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune, and Kohli can join batting legends Sachin Tendulkar, Ricky Ponting, and Jacques Kallis in an elite ODI list.
India vs England: ODIs, with an eye on the T20 World Cup
IPL 2021: BCB reconsidering giving Shakib NOC
‘Question will be if you can fit both Rahul & Pant in the team’: Aakash Chopra
'It's been a grueling summer': Starc reveals reason for not playing IPL 2021
- For a third year on the bounce, 31-year-old Mitchell Starc opted against registering for the IPL auction.