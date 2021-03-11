India vs England 1st T20 Live Streaming: When and where to watch Live on TV and Online

Virat Kohli-led Team India will square off against Eoin Morgan's England in the first T20I on Friday. The hosts will be high on confidence as they have recently thumped England 3-1in the Test series. However, facing the No. 1-ranked T20I side is a different challenge altogether. For England, the white ball format presents them with multi-skilled cricketers like Stokes, Sam Curran and Moeen Ali for starters, who can change the complexion of any game in either department.

Here is all you need to know about India vs England 1st T20I:

India vs England 1st T20I live score

Where will the 1st T20I between India and England take place?

The 1st T20I between India and England will take place at Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad.

At what time does the 1st T20I between India and England begin?

The 1st T20I between India and England will begin at 07:00 PM IST on Friday (March 12th). The toss will take place at 6:30 PM IST.

Where and how to watch live coverage of 1st T20I between India and England?

The 1st T20I between India and England will be aired live on Star Sports Network.

How to watch 1st T20I between India and England online and mobile?

The online streaming of 1st T20I between India and England will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard and latest updates of the 1st T20I between India and England on https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket.

