IND USA
India take on England in the first Test match in Chennai. The live streaming information of India vs England, 1st Test, Chennai is available here.(HT Archive)
cricket

India vs England 1st Test live streaming: When and where to watch Live on TV and Online

India vs England 1st Test Live Streaming: All you need to know about live streaming details on Hotstar, match timings, venue for India vs England 1st Test Match at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 07:52 PM IST

Virat Kohli & Co are set to lock horns with Joe Root's England in the first game of the four-match Test series, starting from Friday in Chennai. This face-off will mark the return of international cricket in India after a long break due to the coronavirus pandemic. India have recently defeated Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2-1 and will look to continue the momentum when they face England. Joe Root & Co, on the other hand, will enter the competition on the back of a series win in and against Sri Lanka.

This series will be a crucial one for both teams as the result will decide the second finalist of the ICC World Test Championship, who will face New Zealand at The Lord’s in June 2021.

ALSO READ | Virat Kohli names the wicketkeeper-batsman for 1st Test

Where will the 1st Test between India and England take place?

The 1st Test between India and England will take place at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

At what time does the 1st Test between India and England begin?

The 1st Test between India and England will begin at 09:30 AM IST on Friday (February 5). The toss will take place at 9 am IST.

Where and how to watch live coverage of 1st Test between India and England?

The 1st Test between India and England will be aired live on Star Sports Network

ALSO READ | 'Kohli is still the main man': Hussain on Rahane impact ahead of Chennai Test

How to watch 1st Test between India and England online and mobile?

The online streaming of the 4th Test between India and Australia will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard and latest updates of the 1st Test between India and England on https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket.

india vs england india vs england live streaming
