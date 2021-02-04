India vs England: Rishabh Pant or Wriddhiman Saha - Virat Kohli names the wicketkeeper-batsman for 1st Test

Indian captain Virat Kohli on Thursday confirmed that young wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant will be preferred ahead of Wriddhiman Saha in the opening Test of the four-match series against England, starting from Friday in Chennai.

During the virtual press conference ahead of first Test, Kohli recalled Pant’s heroics in the recently-concluded Australia tour and stated that the latter is in a ‘good headspace’.

“Rishabh Pant will start (in the first Test). He is in a good headspace and he has come along very nicely. He is working hard on all aspects of the game. There is good reason what he did in Australia gives all of us hope going ahead,” Kohli said at the pre-match press conference.

Pant's scintillating knock (89 not out) in the Brisbane Test propelled India to an incredible 2-1 series win over Australia in January 2021.

Speaking about his deputy Ajinkya Rahane, who masterminded India’s historic triumph in Australia after the regular captain’s departure on paternity leave, Kohli said both of them share a ‘great camaraderie’.

“Not just Jinks and me, the camaraderie of the whole team is based on trust and all of us are working towards only one goal and that is to see India win.

“I would like to mention, he fulfilled his responsibility in Australia with flying colours, it was amazing to see him lead the team towards victory, which has always been our goal," Kohli said.

Kohli believes that his bonding with Rahane off the field also helps in their on-field relationship.

“Me and Jinks, we have always enjoyed batting with each other. It's quite evident on the field that we share mutual respect. There is bonding off the field also. We do chat a lot, stay in touch and it's a relation based on trust,” the Indian captain said.

Kohli also spoke about the combination India might prefer against England in the forthcoming Test rubber. He said, “The focus will be on bowlers who can also bat.”

Incidentally, the last Test match held at Chepauk was also between India and England, played in 2016, when India won in the final session of the fifth day after England had scored 470 in their first innings.

The big-ticket series, which will decide New Zealand's opponents for the World Test Championship final, will begin here from Friday.

(With PTI Inputs)